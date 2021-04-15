Mad Co chamber looks to the future at luncheon

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce heard from Dennis Siders from Madison County Service Coordination at the monthly luncheon April 1. He gave an overview of the affordable housing project, Meadows of Fredericktown.

"About three years ago the Madison County Service Coordination, which is the Senate Bill 40 Board for the county, did a needs assessment to see what is the best way to distribute the Senate Bill 40 money," Siders said. "Housing and employment came up as the two big issues that we needed for our individuals, and we are working on both of those."

Siders said, the Sheltered Workshop is working on the employment end of it and MCSC is working on the housing end. He said around the same time the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled, which provides services to MCSC clients, also reached the same conclusion that Madison County needs more housing.

"A lot of our individuals get around $700 a month in Social Security," Siders said. "They have to pay rent. They have to pay for utilities, groceries, all of that stuff and you can imagine $700 isn't going to get you very far."

Siders said, they conducted a market study and it showed that housing in Fredericktown is pretty old, over-priced and there is a lot of demand.