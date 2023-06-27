Truckin' Tuesday, presented by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, has returned for the summer. The event has already filled Azalea Park in Fredericktown with family fun and, of course, food trucks twice this year.

It is held the fourth Tuesday of the month through September at Azalea Park. The next one is set for Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

"The Kid Hour" is from 5 to 6 p.m. and is for kids from pre-school - 6th grade who are signed in for playing games, making crafts, or learning something cool. Parents will have the chance to talk with one another for a couple of hours, picking their kids back up by 6 p.m. The hour is hosted by HOPE. A contemporary Christian band, Bondfire, is also slated to perform. Food trucks dishing out food and treats from 4 to 7 p.m. include Roxy’s Hot Grill, Chef’s Kiss, Farmhouse, Quesajitas, Montgomery’s Minis & More, ZimZala, The Joyful Tree House Co. and Copper Cactus.

Last May, the pavilion, playground and entire area around the park was full of community members playing and enjoying time with family and friends.

"It is great to see everybody communicating," Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Truckin' Tuesday Organizer Jane Parker said. "Nobody is on their phones and when you walk around everybody is laughing and enjoying everybody's company."

May's Truckin' Tuesday featured music by Bobby Spain, a large row of ten food trucks and a kid's hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by the Fredericktown Police Department and featuring fingerprinting and fun games with Safety Pup.

"The Kid Hour is a chance for parents to drop off their kids, pre-K through sixth grade, and mingle and not have to worry about their kids," Parker said. "Each month is something new. A group is either going to teach them a craft, play a game, or an educational story or something with them for that hour."

Parker said last month, Safety Pup and police officers with the Fredericktown Police Department played with the kids, talked about stranger danger and the buddy system, and there was fingerprinting of the kids for the parents to have, just in case.

Kids could be seen laughing and having a great time playing "Duck, Duck, Safety Pup," "Safety Pup Says," and other games.

The previous month, the Fredericktown High School Student Council hosted the Kid Hour and had finger-painting and games for the kids.

As far as food goes, there were plenty of options to choose from. Ten trucks were in attendance May 23. They were Chef's Kiss, The Farmhouse, Quesojitas, Montgomery's Minis & and More, Smoke Shack BBQ, Amy's Goodies, Casey's Cookin, Zimzala, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, and The Joyful Tree House Co.

The first month there were six trucks and the second month saw 10, with several selling out of product during the first visit.

Parker said the word is spreading among the food truck community, and she is finding more and more vendors who are interested in coming every month.

When Parker took over the Truckin' Tuesday planning, she wanted to introduce more local musical artists, support the food trucks and pull people from all over the county to come in and enjoy the park.

The next two months, July 25, Aug. 22 and September 26, will each have a different musical performer, a new activity during Kid Hour and more and more food trucks.