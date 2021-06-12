Madison County archives digitized by historical society

Many of the 350 newspapers in the collection are now defunct, and hail from 108 of Missouri’s 114 counties and St. Louis. They can be found at https://shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The access is free and the content is searchable by keywords.

The Democrat News pages alone number 16,050.

“The digital newspaper content from Fredericktown will engage citizens to reflect on the events that have shaped their community,” read the SHSMO release. “Newspapers are the first draft of history and serve as primary sources for historical research, and provide a glimpse into society at that point in time.”

One can also see what kinds of “clippings”, or screen-captures, have been made of the various pages. The picture that accompanies this article, for instance, is a clipping of advertisements from the Aug. 6, 1898, edition of the Democrat News. Another person clipped a news item from 1930 about social visits paid in the long-gone Madison County village of Faro.

Another clipping was from four days before Armistice Day (predecessor to Veterans Days), Nov. 7, 1918: