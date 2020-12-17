Madison County holds Shop with a Hero

"Our school resource officers always do such a great job making sure the kids who need the help get it," Hovis said. "They put so much work into it.”

Hovis said the entire team comes together to make the day happen, and he thinks they all make a really good team. He said everyone has their role and does a great job pulling it all together.

"Things were tougher this year, and we had to take extra safety precautions, but we are still glad we got to do it," Hovis said. "We are so blessed and thankful for those that did step up and give.

"Even if it was a smaller donation than normal. It doesn't matter if you normally give $100 and you only gave $20 this year. It helped us reach our goal. It is all about those kids."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The smiles on the children's faces as they shopped said it all, as they chose the toys they have been eyeing all year. Popular toys this year were Nerf Guns and Barbies but some went for the big ticket items such as a tablet, bike or even a hover board.

One of the shoppers went straight for the soda isle and picked up a case of Mountain Dew and a case of Pepsi. Another chose to have photos printed off and found frames to hang in her room.