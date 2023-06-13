This weekend, survivors, supporters, caregivers and community members came together for the 26th year of the Madison County Relay for Life.

The yearly event was held Saturday at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown.

The day began with a survivor lunch with close to 100 survivors, and ended with a luminaria ceremony replete with more than 500 luminaria bags.

Throughout the day, games were played, money was raised, and most of all, memories were shared.

Towards the end of the day, the Fight Back Ceremony reminded the crowd why Relay for Life events are held. As volunteer Jason Wagganer brought up different people in the lives of cancer survivors and the efforts to raise money and awareness, he would point to the crowd, which would then chant, "fight back."

"Currently, almost 4 million people take part in relay events in over 5,000 communities in the United States," Wagganer said. "All of these people are trying their darndest to 'fight back.'"

As the fight against cancer continues, research and early detection have helped improve survival rates over the years. Wagganer talked about several types of cancer and their survival rates.

Bladder cancer, has an estimated 5year survival rate of 71%

Breast cancer has a 5year survival rate of 90.8%, showing research and early detection continue to "fight back"

Colon cancer has a 5year survival rate of 65%

Uterine cancer, which can be very aggressive and harder to treat, has a 5year survival rate of 81%

Kidney cancer has a 5year survival rate of 77.6%

Lung cancer (research continues to look for new treatment options) has a 5year survival rate of only 25%

Melanoma or skin cancer has a survival rate of 93.5%

Pancreatic cancer has a survival rate of only 12.5%

Prostate cancer has a survival rate of 97%

Thyroid cancer has a 98.5% survival rate

"This only highlights some of the most typical cancers, and so the battle rages on," Wagganer said. "Good versus evil, but the American Cancer Society continues on the search to find a cure. The Relay for Life people here today have only one battle cry, 'fight back.' Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer."

This year's luminaria ceremony was moved indoors to hold this portion of the event earlier, allowing more survivors to participate.

Bags were illuminated with glow sticks and circled the gymnasium.

"Tonight, we have celebrated with our survivors, but now is the time to remember and honor the memory of those we have lost," Braelynn Sarakas said. "Tonight is a time for us to grieve. It is a time for us to reflect on how this disease has touched each of us personally, and it is a time for us to look inside ourselves with quiet reflection and to find hope."

Braelynn Sarakas said, no matter what your experience with cancer has been, we all share the hope that one day our children and their children will never have to hear the words "you have cancer."

"Cancer shows no preference," Braelynn Sarakas said. "It takes young and old, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, best friends, old friends and dear friends. These lights represent the love we shared. It still burns for others to see, but it burns brightest in our hearts and souls."

Anyone interested in being a part of Madison and Iron County Relay for Life can contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690

There will be more coverage, including plenty of photos, of the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life in a special section inside the June 21 issue of the Democrat News.