Mail carrier receives moderate injuries in crash
A Farmington man received moderate injuries in an accident that occurred Friday morning on U.S. 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Keith Tiefenauer, 47, of Farmington, was driving a U.S. Mail truck southbound on U.S. 67 when he slowed for traffic. Mindy Roady, 35, of Bonne Terre was behind Tiefenauer and failed to yield, striking the rear of his mail truck with her 2013 Kia Sorento.

The report states that Tiefenauer received moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District. The report does not list any injuries for Roady.

The report states that both Tiefenauer and Roady were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

