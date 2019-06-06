Not only does he teach middle school and high school students how to play the clarinet, flute, trumpet, percussion, and many other band instruments, but he now teaches people of all ages to play golf.
Brad Glore Performance Golf will now be housed at the Hurryville Driving Range and Par 3. Glore will offer individual golf instruction, group golf instruction, golf fitness analysis, custom workout programs, and Golf Club Performance Analysis using the Voice Caddy Portable Launch Monitor.
Glore is a Titleist Performance Institute Level 3 Certified instructor and will offer instruction on full swing, short game, golf course management, golf fitness, and club performance analysis.
“I get asked all the time whether golf or music is my true passion,” said Glore. "The answer is that they are both about equal.”
Glore said he started getting serious about playing trumpet at age 14 and music was his first love, however, Glore said he started playing golf at 15 and fell in love with the sport.
“Music and golf aren’t that different,” said Glore. “You have to work hard at the fundamentals and stay persistent and consistent in your efforts to be successful.”
Glore said the best thing about music and golf is that they are things that you can enjoy for the rest of your life.
Glore started working toward certification at the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) in January of 2018 in Orlando where he received level one certification. Since that time he has completed his level two golf and level two junior coaching certifications. In December of 2018, Glore completed his level three TPI certification in Oceanside, California.
“I am excited about the opportunities that are opening up to me in the area of golf coaching,” said Glore. “I hope to make this a second career after I retire from band directing in a few years.”
Glore said he has always been a teacher at heart and that he loves helping students succeed whether it be in music or golf.
Prices for instruction are $30 per hour for individual lessons, $20 per player up to five players of group instruction, $20 per hour junior golf lessons, $100 for golf fitness analysis and custom workout program, and $50 for golf club performance analysis.
For more information or to set up lessons with Glore, contact him via his personal Facebook page or at Brad Glore Performance Golf at https://www.facebook.com/Brad-Glore-Performance-Golf-341771509650909/
Glore said that patience is the key ingredient to being successful in both music and golf.
“I have been blessed to be able to teach band for 25 years and coach high school golf for 19 years,” said Glore. “I’ve been able to make a career out of both of my passions and not many people can say that.”
