Making memories in Branson each Christmas

It’s an unforgettable place to be during one of the most magical times of year. This holiday destination has live shows, exciting attractions, beautiful décor, numerous restaurants, colorful lights, cozy lodging, and plenty of shopping.

The city of Branson – known as the Midwest’s go-to for country music – turns into a Christmas wonderland, with holiday-themed shows and festivities at places like Silver Dollar City, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Branson Scenic Railway and Presleys’ Country Jubilee.

John Hartley Sr. and wife Doris, of Leadwood, first took their 18-month-old son John Jr. to Branson before Christmas became a popular city-wide celebration. The family traveled to Branson in 1988 to visit Silver Dollar City at Christmas to enjoy the shows and holiday lights.

Since then, they’ve traveled to Branson with their son John and daughters Jaime and Jenna.

“The reason that Branson is so special is that it’s a family-oriented and a Christian environment,” he said. “I’m also very patriotic and Branson always recognizes our veterans.”

Hartley Sr. said his best memory is when his son-in-law David Buhrmester proposed to his daughter Jaime at Silver Dollar City’s Wilderness Chapel, the theme park’s small one-room country church.

“Jaime came out of the church crying with joy,” he said. “Tears were flowing from all of us when David proposed.”

Another favorite memory is when the family sang Christmas carols in the packed-out church.

“We started out going to Branson with our kids,” he said, “and now even better, our grandkids love it.”

John Hartley Jr. remembers going to Branson during the summer because it was “shut down during the winter.”

“I grew up going to Branson with my family and my grandma Gertie went with us sometimes,” he said. “I look at photos of these times and that’s one of the reasons Branson is such a special place to me, because of the memories.”

After he married his wife Kimberly, they carried on the tradition with their twin daughters, Julia and Kaytlen.

“We really feel it’s our ‘home away from home’ with the shows, attractions, and how Silver Dollar City always tells the real meaning of Christmas, which of course is all about Jesus,” he said.

They enjoy many shows and attractions in Branson, including the Grand Jubilee and Legends, and eating at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, Billy Gail’s, Mr G’s Chicago Pizza & Pub, and Getting’ Basted.

“We love to go to the shows, eat, look at lights, eat more, ride the rides at Silver Dollar City, and eat even more,” he said.

John’s wife Kimberly loves the shows and shopping.

“We’ve always gone to Branson and taken our kids at Christmas time,” she said. “Making memories with them has made it so special.”

So far, her favorite memories have been when the girls met the “real Santa” each year and seeing Silver Dollar City’s “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol.”

The couple’s daughters enjoy the family’s annual Christmas trip to Branson.

“I love to go to Silver Dollar City, eat great food and sleep in nice hotels,” said Kaytlen. “Branson feels like home to me because we’ve made a lot of memories and had great times there.”

She always enjoys spending time with her cousins on their family trips and eating at Shorty Small’s and McFarlain’s Family Restaurant.

Julia agreed with Kaytlen.

“Branson is a very special place to me because we have created wonderful memories together,” she said, “and we’ll hopefully make a lot more!”

One of her favorite past adventures was riding the Branson Scenic Railway and drinking hot chocolate.

Julia also enjoys riding with her aunt Jaime to go shopping.

Jaime’s favorite places to shop are The Landing and Tanger Outlet. She also loves attending the shows with her family.

“Branson has always been a second home to me,” she said. “We go three or four times a year. Then when I met my husband David, he loved it as much as I did.”

She said they have made new memories together with their sons Bradey and Breyer. In fact, Branson was son Bradey’s first trip when he was only three months old.

One memory that will always stand out is Dec. 9, 2001, when David proposed to his soon-to-be-wife Jaime.

“We always go back to that church and reminisce when we go to Silver Dollar City,” she said. “Branson is our favorite vacation spot because it is a Christian-based community and that is important to my family and me.”

She said they don’t have to worry about “hearing or seeing inappropriate things. It’s just a great atmosphere.”

One other memory Jaime recalled was when she was fortunate to lead a song service at Silver Dollar City’s chapel during one of their church services.

Jaime’s husband David has several Branson favorites, including Shepherd of the Hills and trout fishing on Lake Taneycomo.

“The history of the area is also something I really enjoy learning about,” he said.

For David and his family, Branson has also been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

The couple’s sons like the Fun Spot Arcade and playing miniature golf with their grandfather.

Last Christmas in Branson was memorable for the boys when they won an Xbox by saving up their tickets each time they played games at the Grand Country Fun Spot, an indoor amusement center with arcade games and activities. They had nearly 70,000 tickets and were able to pick out the brand-new gaming system.

Branson is a place where special memories have been made, including spending time with his family and traveling with his baseball team. Last year, he and his baseball team made a commercial for the Ballpark of America, which is located in Branson. In addition, Bradey hit his very first over-the-fence home run.

“My little brother Breyer hopes to do the same thing one day in Branson,” he said.

John and Jaime’s youngest sister Jenna, along with husband Brett and children Peyton and Bentley, travel with the Hartley crew to Branson.

“My favorite place at Christmas time right now is going to The Landing and shopping and seeing all the lights there at night,” she said.

Jenna recalled going to Branson when she was about 6 and got to go on stage and shake Mickey Gilley’s hand at his show.

“My parents have always made sure that we had good memories at Branson,” she said, “and now my kids always want to go but my parents have to be there or it’s not fun for them.”

With all of the must-see activities, attractions and shows, it’s easy to understand why Branson is a magical – and memorable – trip for the Hartley family. The joyful atmosphere is one that will continue to be part of their family’s memories and future December trips.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

