‘Making Olde Tyme Music’ at February Women’s Connection

This month’s Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday in the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, located at Columbia and Cayce Streets.

Jim Caudle, a country boy at heart, will be the special feature. A retired electronic engineer with McDonnell Douglas who now lives in Terre Du Lac, Caudle was born in St. Louis but moved to the Brazil Creek area of Washington County in 1945. There he began fifth grade in a one-room grade school, and later attended Bourbon High School for a year. Eventually, Caudle's family moved to Ste. Genevieve County where he graduated high school.

After enlisting in the Air Force, Caudle attended Radar Maintenance School in Mississippi and was then stationed at the 680th AC and W Squadron at Yaak, Montana, adjoining the state of Idaho and Canada. He was stationed there for three years, spending his spare time hunting and fishing, along with writing to his future wife, Mary. The couple married and have been blessed with five wonderful children, 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He began his career at McDonnell Douglas Corporation working on the Gemini Space Simulator. He then went into engineering support of test aircraft and communications systems at Air Force bases, all over the United States and overseas. Caudle said he was privileged to work on the preflighting of the F-15, F-4, and F-18. In 1983, he trained at Hewett Packer to maintain and install its computers that are used on many of these planes and ships at U.S. bases.

Since retiring and moving to Terre Du Lac in 1994, Caudle took up the hobby of making and playing old-time instruments.

For many years, he — along with many of his “Olde Tyme Music” loving friends — has volunteered at the Potosi Senior Center and Handicap Center, as well as other locations in Washington, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties. He will bring some instruments he has made, tell a little of their history, and “pick” them as well.

February’s special speaker, Carol Paris of St. Peters is a graduate of the University of Minnesota where she majored in dental hygiene. She and her dentist husband, Wayne, owned a dental practice for 20 years. She says she was the “cleaning lady” in more ways than one.

Paris has been a member of the Stonecroft Planning Team for many years. She is a Lay Stephen Minister and is also certified in grief and death studies through Colorado State University and the Center for Loss in Fort Collins, Colorado. Having been a grief and share facilitator for the past seven years, Paris continues to work individually with those struggling with grief and loss in their lives. She will be speaking on the subject, “Where are you, God, when I need you?”

To make your reservation or cancellation, for the $10 event, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0