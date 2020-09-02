Malloy is inspiration to his students

He said the team concept was a little slow in developing within the group, but once it took off everyone improved. The team focus was definitely on “full display at the district meet.”

The boys’ team – Levi Johnson, Thomas Kearns, Evan Knox, Korbyn Miller, Cody Moore, Joshua Myers, Joshua Neeley, Chris Porterfield and Cameron Stevens – advanced to the state meet. Five of the six girls ran their personal best – Sydney Cash, Kara Hovick, Hannah Myers, Alivia Simily, Wren Smith and Elizabeth Somerville. The girls were only six points short of teams which finished in the eighth and tenth spots at the state meet.

Four students earned all-conference recognition: Cody Moore, Sydney Cash, Kara Hovick and Alivia Simily.

Simily went on to become the district champion and West County’s first-ever All-State cross country runner.

The district gave a sendoff – complete with cheering students and staff and decorated posters – before traveling to the state meet.

“The sendoff was wonderful,” said Malloy, “because it made our runners feel special. Even though cross country is unique in that other teams’ fans will cheer you on in a meet, we don’t get the feel of a hometown crowd. That, to me, is what was so special about the sendoff.”