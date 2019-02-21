A Ste. Genevieve man has been charged with three felony counts regarding a child abuse incident that occurred in November.
Wilson Ackman, 40, of Ste. Genevieve, was charged this month with felony domestic assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the probable cause statement, on the morning of Nov. 16 a Ste. Genevieve School District resource officer was dispatched to the elementary building. On arrival the officer was advised that the nurse had a student in need of medical attention as a result of possible child abuse.
The report stated that when the resource officer entered the office she observed the child sitting in a chair holding a bloody paper towel on his cheek.
According to the report, the child said that prior to getting on the bus for school his father - identified as Ackman - got mad and came into his room with a knife and cut him on his cheek and ear.
The report said the child also disclosed that his dad had kicked him with his foot while wearing shoes. The child stated that his dad then got ready and left the house, and the boy walked with his siblings to the bus stop.
Court documents state that the officer also noted red abrasions on the child’s right eyelid, on the right side of his face, as well as bumps on the child’s head. The report states that the child had bruising on the right shoulder which appeared to be the shape of a handprint, in addition to bruising on the back.
Reports state that when the child was further questioned he revealed that his older sibling had told him not to tell anyone what happened to him. The child was reportedly instructed to say he had “fallen" if questioned.
According to the report, the child and his full sibling live in the home with two half-siblings, Ackman, and their mother.
School officials reported that Ackman left a message on the school’s attendance line advising them that the child had taken a “fall” that morning and had cut his face. He also claimed that he had cleaned the wounds and put ointment on them. The report states that the child denied anyone helping him with his wounds.
The child was taken to the hospital by law enforcement, and physicians at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial, upon examination, determined that the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Physicians measured the lacerations on the child’s face and he was found to have a three-inch laceration on his cheek and a one-inch laceration on his right ear.
The probable cause statement noted that the family has a long history with Missouri Children’s Division and at one time had received intensive in-home services.
According to the report, a hotline was made to the Children’s Division which was coded as an emergency report.
A family meeting was scheduled for that afternoon at the Ste. Genevieve County Children’s Division office. All four of the children in the home were taken into protective custody.
Court documents state that legal custody of the children was given to Children’s Division, and they were allowed to remain in the physical custody of their biological mothers. However, according to the agreement, the children could not live in the same home as Ackman or have any contact with him.
According to Major Jason Schott, of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department, Ackman turned himself in on the warrant and bonded out shortly thereafter. Ackman’s bond was set at $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.