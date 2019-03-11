A Farmington man has been charged in connection with a knife-wielding incident that occurred back in September.
Scotty Lee Allen, 25, of Farmington, is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor assault and domestic assault.
According to a probable cause statement, on Sept. 20 at 6:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to Wilson-Rozier Park for a suspect threatening others with a large knife.
The report indicates one of the victims had taken his daughter to the park to meet with Allen. Reportedly she and Allen had been in a relationship and Allen wanted to talk.
The report states the man drove down the street just a short distance to allow his daughter and Allen to talk. The woman, according to the report, advised Allen that she no longer wished to be in a relationship with him, and then walked back to the truck where her father was waiting.
The victim told police that Allen held a knife to her the entire time they were talking.
Allen then allegedly approached the truck and was yelling at the woman. Her father asked him to stop talking to his daughter in such a manner, at which time Allen pulled out a large knife and began swinging it at the woman’s father and stating that he would kill them both.
According to witness statements, Allen then fled the area of the park in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. The female reported that when she returned to her home, Allen was there and came out swinging a baseball bat at her, but ran back into the house when the police arrived.
Allen has a prior charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree from November that is still pending, and a DWI from 2015 where he received a two-year suspended imposition of sentence.
A warrant was issued on Feb. 25 for Allen’s arrest with a bond set at $5,000.
