A local man has been charged in connection with two home burglaries that occurred on Jan. 30.
Jeffrey Boatman, 48, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of misdemeanor stealing, and two counts of misdemeanor property damage in the second degree. Boatman’s bond has been set at $30,000.
According to the probable cause statement, a Ste. Genevieve County deputy was dispatched to a burglary in progress on New Offenburg Road. The homeowner had seen the individual on camera using a security app on her smart phone.
While authorities were en route to the home, the female reported she could no longer see the suspect on her phone app and believed he may have exited the front door of the home.
According to court documents, the deputy searched the home and was unable to locate anyone inside the house. The front door of the residence had been left open and the deputy determined that the suspect had entered through a basement garage-type door in the rear of the home.
The report states that the door leading from the basement to the main level of the home had been forced open, causing damage to the door frame.
The security footage showed that the suspect was able to leave the home carrying an object, but because of the quality of the video, it could not be determined what the object was. After searching the home, the owners determined that several pieces of jewelry were missing.
Later in the same day, the deputy was dispatched to a home on Route J in St. Mary, again for a burglary.
According to the report, when the owner pulled into her attached garage, she observed the back walk-through door open. Knowing that she and her daughter always secured the door, she stepped into the residence when she noticed a large piece of door trimming in the kitchen floor. She immediately called authorities.
In addition, the report states that homeowner noticed that all of the bedroom lights were on in the home, her dresser drawers had been pulled out, items were missing from the top of her dresser, and her husband’s laptop computer was missing from the desk.
According to the report, investigators were able to use surveillance video from the first home and security cameras at a local convenience store to assist in identifying the suspect and that he was driving a blue Ford Mustang.
In addition, a witness who lives near the second burglarized home was able to identify the suspect stating he had stopped at his home earlier in the afternoon claiming to be looking for a friend who lived on the road. The witness said that he had never heard of the friend he mentioned.
After posting the images on the Facebook, the sheriff’s department received a tip that identified the suspect as Boatman who lived in Bonne Terre. Ste. Genevieve deputies contacted Bonne Terre Police Department and asked them to check the residence. Bonne Terre authorities checked the residence and were unable to locate Boatman or the Mustang. He was later arrested on Feb. 22.
In 2010, Boatman was arrested for burglary and sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. In addition, Boatman was also charged in 2011 for tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and sentenced to two years in prison.
