A Leadwood man has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on Dec. 5.

Troy Callahan, 44, has been charged with felony A first degree child molestation. Callahan is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail. 

On Dec. 14, officers were contacted by a woman reporting that on Dec. 5, her 5-year-old daughter stated that Callahan “touched her in her private parts when she went to bed.”

According to the woman’s statement, Callahan was babysitting the child at night while she worked. The woman reported that her 5-year-old daughter stated that her private area hurt. When asked if anyone had touched her there, the child said yes and identified Callahan as the perpetrator.

The child was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for an examination on Dec. 6.

Court documents state that during a forensic interview, at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington, the child disclosed that Callahan had placed his leg over her and made her feel trapped. In addition, she stated that he had touched her private area over her clothing as well as skin to skin and forced her to touch his private area. In each instance, the child stated that she had asked Callahan to stop.

According to court records, Callahan was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Oct. 30, where he had served two years of a five-year sentence for a 2016 second degree felony C assault of a law enforcement officer in Washington County.

Callahan also served time in jail in 2013 for misdemeanor A theft, and had been incarcerated to the Missouri Department of Corrections for a sentence of four years in 2013 for a probation revocation involving felony D non-support.

Callahan’s bond is set at $100,000 and requires GPS within 24 hours. Callahan is to have no contact with the victim. 

