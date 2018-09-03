Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Man charged after shooting at people

Joe Jack Marcum

 Provided by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept.

A Farmington man faces several felony charges after he allegedly fired rounds at several people shortly after being bonded out of jail.

Joe Jack Marcum, 76, of Farmington, is being charged with two class B felonies of assault in the first degree and two felonies of armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, on Aug. 30 deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 4700 block of Georgia Drive for an assault with shots fired. Upon arrival deputies found Marcum, a convicted felon, in possession of several firearms.

A witness later reported that Marcum fired a Colt .45 long rifle at a man who had just bonded him out of jail on a simple assault charge earlier that afternoon. Marcum reportedly also fire a shot at a neighbor across the street.

The police report said that after firing those two shots, Marcum took aim and pointed the rifle at the man who had bonded him out of jail and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not discharge. After the rifle misfired, Marcum grabbed a pump action shotgun, chambered a round and was lowering the weapon toward the man.

The intended target was able to disarm Marcum before he could pull the trigger on the shotgun.

The deputy later reported that a Colt .45 long rifle and a 12-gauge pump shotgun were seized as evidence.

The deputy noted in the report that there were two spent rounds in the cylinder of the rifle with three unspent rounds, and one round was half chambered in the shotgun, with another round in the tube.

Marcum is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $350,000 cash only bond.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

Reporter

