An area man faces charges of sexual trafficking of a child and molestation in Washington County after officials say he allegedly participated in forcing sexual contact on a child. Authorities are still seeking information about two unidentified teen females alleged to have been directed to also participate in the sex acts involving the male child.

Vincent Sterling Price, Jr., 38, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with four counts of first-degree sexual trafficking of a child and four counts of first-degree child molestation.

Price was charged this month by an eight-count felony complaint filed in the Associate Circuit in Washington County.

The complaint alleges that between Oct. 1, 2019, and Feb. 16, 2021, Price, on four separate occasions, directed two unidentified minor females to hold down the male child, who was less than 12 years old, on a bed and then take turns touching the boy's penis while Price watched.

According to the charging documents in the case, the alleged acts were reported by the child's mother last April, and an investigation was initiated. During a forensic interview, the report states the child recalled details of the alleged encounters, which he said happened in Potosi.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John I. Jones, IV said in a recent press release that his office is looking to the public for information about the two minor females mentioned in the complaint.

"The sexualization of children we see today is out of control and completely unacceptable," said Jones. "My office will do everything in its power to bring every child sex trafficker in Washington County to justice. The first step is prosecuting the cases we know about, but we need the public's help in identifying victims who are presently being hidden from law enforcement."

Anyone with information concerning the identities of the two minor females is asked to contact the Potosi Police Department at 573-438-5468 or the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

The case is being prosecuted by Jones and First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Caleb J. Aponte. The alleged incidents were investigated by the Potosi Police Department.

Price was booked at the Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond. If released on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with children and is ordered to comply with GPS monitoring.

At a hearing last week, Price waived formal arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty to each of the eight counts. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a counsel status hearing on Tuesday.

Court records show that Price has a pending case in Iron County in which the man is charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation. The case was filed last year on July 27, alleging the molestations happened in -February 2019.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a jury whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.