Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Josh Hedgecorth has filed charges of statutory sodomy and statutory rape against a Cadet man for an incident allegedly occurring in September.
Jason Bone, 40, of Cadet has been charged with one count of felony sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree, three counts of felony statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, three counts of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, and two counts of felony incest.
Bone is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
According to court records, on Sept. 27, an altercation occurred at school between two young children who were related.
The report states that one child made comments suggesting that sex acts were occurring between the other child and Bone.
According to the report, during the forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, one child disclosed that she had seen Bone’s private and that he had made her watch pornographic movies on television. She then demonstrated how Bone had pinned her down and rubbed on her private area. The child reported this occurred 10 times.
She reported to the forensic interviewer that her mother was aware of the incidents.
According to the probable cause statement, she also disclosed another incident that occurred while she was in bed with Bone. She stated that Bone held her down so she couldn’t breathe and had intercourse with her.
In addition, court documents reveal that she reported that when she was in kindergarten Bone took photographs of her nude using his phone.
A Safe Exam was conducted on her at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
According to the report, on Oct. 25, the girl met with her counselor and told her about times when Bone bound her hands while she was naked. She also said that while her and Bone were naked and having sex, he would take photos of them. She reported that she and Bone had sex multiple times.
A forensic interview was conducted with the younger sister and during the interview she stated that Bone was mean. The younger girl stated that the other girl was “nasty” and that she had seen her being “nasty” with Bone.
However, it was reported to authorities that while in foster care, the younger child requested sex acts from adults. The child said that Bone had done these things to her and two other girls.
