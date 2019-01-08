Try 1 month for 99¢
One injured in crash
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Leadwood area Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Team, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Narcotics Unit and the Mineral Area Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Leadwood area in St. Francois County.

Officials said the warrant was the result of an extensive investigation by the patrol and the task force into narcotics and weapons offenses.

Upon arrival at the residence, the SWAT team used emergency lights, sirens and a PA system to identify themselves. Members of the team approached the residence while continuing to identify themselves through a patrol vehicle PA. After team members breached the front door, they observed a white male move toward the front door holding a rifle. The male failed to comply with commands to drop the weapon and began to raise it toward officers. A SWAT officer fired his weapon, striking the individual. 

Four additional individuals exited the residence and were detained. Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad members deployed a mechanical robot to search for additional threats inside the residence. The armed person was found to be deceased. 

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. The man's name has not been released at this time. 

