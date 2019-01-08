A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Leadwood area Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Team, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Narcotics Unit and the Mineral Area Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Leadwood area in St. Francois County.
Officials said the warrant was the result of an extensive investigation by the patrol and the task force into narcotics and weapons offenses.
Upon arrival at the residence, the SWAT team used emergency lights, sirens and a PA system to identify themselves. Members of the team approached the residence while continuing to identify themselves through a patrol vehicle PA. After team members breached the front door, they observed a white male move toward the front door holding a rifle. The male failed to comply with commands to drop the weapon and began to raise it toward officers. A SWAT officer fired his weapon, striking the individual.
Four additional individuals exited the residence and were detained. Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad members deployed a mechanical robot to search for additional threats inside the residence. The armed person was found to be deceased.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. The man's name has not been released at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.