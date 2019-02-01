Try 1 month for 99¢
Man dead after stabbing in Terre du Lac

Terre du Lac police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed early this morning. 

A man is dead and a woman found at the scene is being questioned following an early morning stabbing attack.

Police were dispatched to the mobile home park in Terre Du Lac just after 6:30 a.m. for a possible stabbing.

According to Chief of Police Tim Cook, when the first officer arrived on the scene he observed a white male lying on the porch of the home.

First responders and EMS arriving on the scene noted it appeared an artery in the lower portion of the man’s neck had been punctured. The man died apparently due to massive blood loss. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A female who was at the residence has been taken into custody for questioning and is cooperating with police at this time,” said Cook.  

The identities of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as the story unfolds.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

