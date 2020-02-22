Man dies after deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Washington County Friday night.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told St. Louis news stations that his department was called at about 8:20 p.m. Friday to a home in Old Mines for a report of a suicide. He said when allowed into the home by a woman, the deputies saw blood in a sink and a man.

He told KSDK that the man pulled out two guns and threatened the deputies and one of the deputies opened fire, killing the man.

Jacobsen told the Daily Journal at noon that he would be sending out a press release. He was not sure if next of kin had been notified to release the deceased man's name.

