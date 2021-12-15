 Skip to main content
Man dies in Desloge fire Wednesday morning

A fire in Desloge claimed a man's life in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Desloge Fire Chief Jared Meador, fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 500 block of South Vandervoot at approximately 3:53 a.m. Monday.

Meador said firefighters arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. to find a detached garage heavily involved in flames and partially collapsed.

The chief said firefighters had the fire under control within about 45 minutes. He confirmed that a man inside of the structure was killed in the fire.

The identity of the man, as well as the cause of the fire, have not yet been released as the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office investigation is still underway.

Meador said the fire had been contained to the detached garage but caused heat damage to the rear exterior of the home on the property.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately an hour and a half to ensure the fire was extinguished and there were no flare-ups.

Several area fire companies assisted the Desloge Fire Department with Wednesday morning's containment efforts. Meadors said those fire departments responding included those of Bonne Terre/Big River, Farmington, Leadwood, Leadington, and Wolf Creek.

A De Soto Rural Fire Protection District crew moved up to stand-by at the Desloge Fire Station during the fire.

"I appreciate the quick response from our mutual aid companies and all of the help they gave us," said Meador.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

