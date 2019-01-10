A fire on Mill Street in Park Hills has left a home a total loss.
According to Cpl. Ellie Tucker of the Park Hills Police Department, the occupant of the home was sleeping in an upstairs room when the fire started. He reported hearing a noise and awoke to realize the house was on fire just before noon Thursday. He was unable to go downstairs due to the fire and escaped through a second-story window.
Tucker said the man had some scratches and bumps, and was taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance. A relative confirms that he was released from the hospital a short time later. The man was unable to rescue his dog and the dog perished in the fire.
Firefighters at the scene reported that live ammunition was going off in the blaze due to the extreme temperatures inside. The home owner, identified by a relative as Eugene Asbridge, was known to be an avid gun collector.
Park Hills Fire Department was first on the scene. The fire was quickly upgraded from a first-alarm call to a second-alarm to get additional manpower and equipment. Park Hills was assisted by Leadington, Leadwood, Big River, Desloge, and Farmington Fire Departments.
Both Ameren Missouri and Spire arrived on the scene and shut off utilities to the home.
Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the state fire marshal's office has been contacted to determine the cause of the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.