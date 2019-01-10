Try 1 month for 99¢

A fire on Mill Street in Park Hills has left a home a total loss.

According to Cpl. Ellie Tucker of the Park Hills Police Department, the occupant of the home was sleeping in an upstairs room when the fire started. He reported hearing a noise and awoke to realize the house was on fire just before noon Thursday. He was unable to go downstairs due to the fire and escaped through a second-story window.

Tucker said the man had some scratches and bumps, and was taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance. A relative confirms that he was released from the hospital a short time later. The man was unable to rescue his dog and the dog perished in the fire.

Firefighters at the scene reported that live ammunition was going off in the blaze due to the extreme temperatures inside. The home owner, identified by a relative as Eugene Asbridge, was known to be an avid gun collector.

Park Hills Fire Department was first on the scene. The fire was quickly upgraded from a first-alarm call to a second-alarm to get additional manpower and equipment. Park Hills was assisted by Leadington, Leadwood, Big River, Desloge, and Farmington Fire Departments.

Both Ameren Missouri and Spire arrived on the scene and shut off utilities to the home.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the state fire marshal's office has been contacted to determine the cause of the fire. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

