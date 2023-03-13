A Fenton man received an eight-year prison sentence last week for involuntary manslaughter related to a 2021 vehicle accident that killed a Bonne Terre couple and their infant son. The fatal accident spawned a legislative initiative that's currently moving through Jefferson City.

In January, a Jefferson County jury found 27-year-old David G. Thurby guilty of three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter following a three-day trial.

During a sentencing hearing last Tuesday, Thurby appeared before Jefferson County Circuit Judge Victor Joseph Melenbrink, who sentenced the man to serve four years on each of the three counts with two of the terms to run concurrent, and one consecutive to the first, for a total of eight years behind bars.

Thurby had initially been charged with three Class B felonies of DWI resulting in death; however, the jury deliberated for five hours before convicting the man on the lesser charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to original reports, on April 13, 2021, Thurby was involved in a crash on Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill Road in Jefferson County that killed 25-year-old Lacey K. Newton, her fiancé 30-year-old Cordell S. Williams, both of Bonne Terre, along with their 4-month-old son, Cordell Williams II.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports indicate Williams' car was struck from behind on Highway 30 by Thurby. Both cars reportedly veered off the highway, hitting multiple trees. Williams' car then caught fire, according to the MSHP.

The tragedy has led to a bill known as House Bill 195, or "Bentley's Law," currently making its way through the state legislature. Bentley's Law is aimed at holding drunk drivers more accountable by establishing provisions requiring certain persons convicted of driving while intoxicated to pay child maintenance.

House Bill 196 is sponsored by State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, and had been referred to the House's Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee earlier this month.

Efforts behind the proposed legislation have come from Cordell S. Williams' mother, Cecilia. The Bonne Terre woman has been raising her late son's children in the wake of his death.

Cecilia Williams lost her future daughter-in-law Lacey K. Newton, her son Cordell S. Williams, and the couple's 4-month-old boy Cordell Williams II.

Late last year, on Nov. 2, Cecilia remembered her lost loved ones on what would have been Lacey's 26th birthday. The grieving matriarch was joined by first responders who addressed last year's fatal wreck, as well as family members and friends, as they released 26 balloons into the air to remember the mother of Mason, 3, and Bentley, 5, at the crash site on Highway 30.

Cecilia said at the time she had lost none of her drive to see Bentley's Law through here in Missouri. In fact, she mentioned that she'd like to make the law national, and she's already attracted attention from other states. Tennessee has already passed its own version of Bentley's Law, inspired by Williams' initiative.

Cecilia said she thinks it's wrong that negligent drivers involved in fatal accidents walk away without their sentences including something about making restitution to the victims' families. She said if she had hired a lawyer to sue the man responsible for her family members' deaths, the legal costs would probably have gobbled up any settlement or wage garnishment that might have been determined.

"A lot of people find themselves in the position where the person who killed or injured their family, they don't have insurance, they don't have assets, they have nothing," she said. "And yet, they somehow have enough to buy other things … In Bentley's Law, it would be a part of victim services and will prevent people from having to go through an attorney to get restitution."

More information about the effort to get Bentley's Law passed can be found at the Facebook group, Bentleyslaw, https://www.facebook.com/groups/570861290607136.