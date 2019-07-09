{{featured_button_text}}
Man jailed after July 4th shooting

Trokey

 Provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office

An Arnold man is in jail following an attempt to kill a man on the Fourth of July.

William Trokey, 52, of Arnold, has been charged with felony assault in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Detective Ethan Haworth, on July 4, Trokey, without permission from the owner, came onto a property located on Route C in Belgrade and then entered the building where the property owner was working.

The report states that Trokey walked up to the man, gave him a hug and stated, “You are going to die today.” Trokey then left the building and retrieved a .45 caliber pistol from his vehicle and began firing at the man.

The victim reported that Trokey fired three shots from a pistol. The shots caused broken glass to fly from the windows of the building, which caused the victim to receive a laceration to his arm. The victim was not directly hit by any of the shots fired.

The report further states that the victim retreated to Roy’s Convenience Store, located next-door to the property, to have someone call 911. Trokey followed the man into the convenience store at which time the victim managed to strike Trokey in self-defense.

When authorities arrived and Trokey was being treated for his injury, Detective Haworth spoke to him regarding the incident and asked if he could describe what happened.

Trokey told the detective “I’m not telling you a (expletive) thing.” Detective Haworth advised Trokey that he was only attempting to find out what happened and that he wanted to hear his side of the story. Trokey responded by saying “(expletive) you.”

Trokey was then transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Once deemed “fit for confinement” by a physician, he was taken into custody and transported to the jail. Trokey was advised of his Miranda rights and immediately requested to speak to his attorney.

During his transport to the hospital, Trokey told a paramedic that he was going to shoot her, and while in the emergency room, told a nurse that he would cause her to have a brain bleed.

It is noted in the report that Trokey had a 2009 charge from Iron County for unlawful use of a weapon which had placed him on the “IFS (Identification for Firearms Sales) disqualified” list which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

