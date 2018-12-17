After an area sheriff’s department spread the word of a missing couple, they received word of the location of the woman’s whereabouts.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Major Jason Schott said Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve was located late Sunday evening in St. Francois County.
“Someone called in either to an agency in St. François County or Central Dispatch and reported they knew where Susan was located along with the truck,” Schott said. “We are currently talking to her to try and get more information on the whereabouts of her husband, Aaron Armantrout.”
Aaron was last seen Saturday evening of at his home and has not been heard from since. The sheriff’s department was called out the couple’s home for a check the well-being by, whom they believe to be, a family member.
Schott said they went out to the area where Susan was located, along with the agency who found her. He added they brought her back to Ste. Genevieve County, along with the vehicle to sit down and start talking to her.
“Without going to into any more details, we may have a break in the case,” Schott said. “We are following up on some leads and hope to have more information available later today. We are still needing the public’s help in locating Aaron and his 2000 Blue BMW 540i vehicle with Missouri plates of FR8-A4B. We are asking the public to look at public places, such as commuter lots and public parking lots.”
Schott said information to help locate him or the car is appreciated. He suspects since Susan was with the truck, he may be with the car.
Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert verified his officers were called to the 100 block of Dover Street in Bonne Terre at 10:30 p.m.
“We did locate her here after we received a call from a member of the community with a tip on her location,” Calvert said. “She was located and taken into custody for questioning without incident. Ste. Genevieve sent out their detective to take her back for questioning and they had the truck towed as well.”
Anyone with any information concerning the case or Aaron's whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or contact the Ste. Genevieve County Dispatch at 573-883-5215.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when it made available.
