Pedestrian struck and killed

An area man was moderately injured after being struck by a pickup truck Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ronald Mansfield, 46, of St. Louis, was walking in the lanes of traffic on Route OO near Route T in St. Francois County at 8:10 p.m. The mirror on a southbound 2015 Ford F250 driven by 42-year-old Clinton Moore of Fredericktown struck Mansfield, who was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center. 

No other information was provided by the highway patrol as to why he was in the roadway. 

