A convicted sex offender has accepted a plea agreement for his involvement in forcing a girl into prostitution.
Nakia Phillips, 39, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Tuesday. By accepting the plea deal, Phillips will be facing 22 years in a federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.
According to the plea agreement, on Sept. 7, 2016, the Farmington Police Department was dispatched to Parkland Health Center in reference to a sexual offense. When the officer arrived, a nurse informed him that a 15-year-old-girl reported that she had been raped by a 37-year-old man, later identified as Phillips.
The girl explained that on Aug. 10, 2016 she met Phillips through a family member and he later offered her a ride to a relative’s home. The girl reported he got into his car, but Phillips did not drive her to the relative’s home and instead took her back to his apartment, where he offered her food and a milkshake.
She became dizzy and woke up the next morning naked. Phillips showed her a handgun he owned and took her to St. Louis to buy a dress. In St. Louis, he forced the girl to walk the street and have sexual relations with a man for money. She said he would take her back to Farmington to his apartment for days at a time.
He also forced her to have sexual relations with him on several occasions and continued to drive her to St. Louis for prostitution between Aug. 10 and Sept. 6, 2016.
The victim’s mother also told the officer that she attempted to report her daughter missing with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, but was told that since she had run away and come back on her own before, it would be a waste of time to make a report.
The Farmington officer met with the girl at the police station to follow up in the investigation and the girl picked Phillips out of a photo lineup. The officer noted she was consistent with earlier account and also a later account with an FBI agent.
Later that same day a detective with the Farmington Police Department went by Phillips' apartment while doing surveillance on him as part of the investigation and saw Phillips loading bags into his car’s trunk. The detective was instructed to make an arrest at that point so he called for backup. While waiting for backup Phillips started to leave the apartment complex, so the detective turned on his emergency lights.
Phillips took off, speeding at rates of 80 to 90 mph and the detective lost sight of him on Route D. Both Desloge and Bonne Terre Police Departments saw Phillips and joined in the pursuit. Phillips fled at speeds up to 115 mph and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department set out spike strips. They were able to take Phillips into custody.
Phillips' car was impounded and three cellphones were seized from his car. On Feb. 6, 2017 the cellphones were taken to U.S. Probation and Parole because Phillips was on federal supervised release. Authorities analyzed the phone and found inappropriate sexual photographs of the girl.
It was also discovered on the phone that Phillips had utilized an online webpage known for escorts. It showed activity in St. Louis, southwest Missouri, Chicago, Memphis and Atlanta. They also discovered text messages of drug activity.
There were also numerous inappropriate photographs and videos located on the phone and various text messages regarding sexual activities. In May 2017, an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations interviewed the girl.
During the interview, the girl identified herself in the photographs found on Phillips' phone. The girl also recalled and discussed encounters she was forced to partake in with Phillips to the agent.
Phillips is a prior sex offender and was charged and convicted in 2001 in St. Louis of felony statutory rape in second degree and statutory sodomy in the second degree. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2003 for failing to complete and submit offender registration form with chief law enforcement and was charged in 2011 with a felony of failing to register as a sex offender.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed information for this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.