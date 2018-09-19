Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Man wanted for vehicular assault

A man in a red Dodge pickup truck is wanted for questioning regarding a vehicular assault that occurred in the area of Highway 221 in Doe Run Wednesday afternoon.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said a woman saw a pickup truck in her driveway and she came out to confront the driver.

“She didn’t recognize the truck and they left the driveway and evidently hit her with the vehicle,” Bullock said. “She is at the hospital now and we have an APB out on the truck. The truck was last seen heading toward Ironton on Highway 221.”

According to the St. Francois County Ambulance District, the woman refused medical care from the ambulance and may have taken private conveyance to the hospital.

Her condition and extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring more details as they become available.

If anyone should spot the red Dodge pickup truck with a license plate number of 8WT-116, they should contact their local law enforcement agency or call Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Renee Bronaugh

