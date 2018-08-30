An area man is facing felony charges after authorities say he molested a girl.
Ramiro Navarro-Gutierrez, 38, of Park Hills, is being charged with a class A felony of child molestation and a class D felony of sexual misconduct involving a child by indecent exposure. The girl was under the age of 13 at the time.
According to a probable cause statement, on June 26 at 8 a.m. a Park Hills Police officer spoke with a concerned parent about her daughter being molested at the suspect's home. The woman told the officer that her daughter told her about the molestation on June 5.
The mother recounted what her daughter told her, that the molestation were ongoing over a period of time.
The woman explained the incident was hotlined through the Division of Family Services on June 6 and the DFS office out of St. Louis set up an interview with her daughter on June 25 at the Children’s Advocacy Center. She also provided contact information for the investigator and interviewer.
The officer reported that she received a copy of the CAC interview with the girl and reviewed the recording. In the interview the girl said that on several occasions she was inappropriately touched by Gutierrez at his home.
The officer reported that during the interview, the girl talked in great detail about four separate incidents. She said that on one occasion Gutierrez placed her on his lap and forcibly held her on his lap by wrapping his arms around her waist.
The girl also said Gutierrez was rubbing his hips against her and that she could feel parts of his body against her. She also said he was kissing her neck during the assault and that they were in the family living room.
The young girl said during a separate incident Gutierrez forced himself on top of her and that he placed his body between her legs. She also said he began to rub his body back and forth against hers.
On another occasion the young girl said Gutierrez touched her inappropriately under her clothing. One of the incidents occurred when she was sleeping.
She said she didn’t scream because she didn’t want to scare anybody.
The last incident she spoke of was about Gutierrez exposing his privates, while asking if she wanted to play with it. The girl said she ran out of the room.
She said the incidents began when she was young and was not strong enough to stop the attacks.
Gutierrez is wanted on a $55,000 bond and upon release is to have GPS installed and is to have no contact with the victim. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.
