{{featured_button_text}}
Managed deer hunt set for Engler Park

The City of Farmington will hold a lottery this week to select hunters for a managed archery hunt on city property, specifically at The Farmington Airport and a portion of Engler Park.

 File photo

The City of Farmington will hold a lottery this week to select hunters for a managed archery hunt on city property, specifically at The Farmington Airport and a portion of Engler Park.

The lottery will begin today at 10 a.m. and registrations will be accepted through Thursday at 10 a.m. The hunt will consist of four sessions, each lasting one month.

Winners will be contacted by Friday. All Missouri Department of Conservation hunting regulations apply. Individuals may register for the lottery in person at the Farmington Civic Center or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information on the managed deer hunt, contact the Civic Center at 573-756-0900 or visit farmington-mo.gov.

According to the activities and communications coordinator for Parks and Recreation, John Bader, this is the third year for the managed hunt. He said the hunt aims to thin herds of deer who may stray near the airport’s runways. Eight spots are available for Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 7 spots are each available for Oct. 15-Nov. 15, Nov. 15-Dec. 15 and Dec. 15-Jan. 15.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments