Many area law enforcement officers were recognized Thursday night at the annual Mineral Area Elks Law Enforcement Banquet, hosted at the Elks Lodge.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte had been asked by Roland Seal, past exalted ruler of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge, to give a speech at the event. During his speech, Pratte talked about the word justice, and what it means when it comes to law enforcement.

“He is very out there in the community,” Seal said about Pratte while preparing a plaque. “He does a wonderful job, and for all the work you do, not only for Bonne Terre but around the county with the fire protection district and so forth, we’ve named you our Citizen of the Year.”

Pratte received the Citizen of the Year plaque from Seal. After the plaque was presented to Pratte, St. Francois County’s County Auditor Louie Seiberlich presented the municipal awards.

Patrolman Rodney Holdman was named Bonne Terre’s Municipal Officer of the Year. In the letter given to the Elks lodge, Police Chief Doug Calvert said Holdman was assigned the job of Ordinance/Nuisance Officer, and he works closely with the City Building Inspector. On average, Holdman sent out 50 nuisance notices a month while also answering calls, working traffic enforcement, and completing investigations. Calvert said Holdman also works with those who receive nuisance violations to correct the problems; and as a liaison with city business owners when it comes to property crimes and concerns.

Desloge Police Chief James Bullock nominated Cpl. Josh Crider for the Desloge’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Josh has been with the department since 2016, and received the rank of Corporal in April 2021. In March 2022 Josh accepted the role as a K-9 handler. James explained he and his K9 Benny have formed a good team and work well together. During the year of 2022, he made 17 drug cases, most of them after the acquisition of Benny. He also maintains all the other cases he acquires throughout the year.

Desloge Sgt. Dustin Cash received the Meritorious Valor Award from the ELK’s Lodge for his outstanding professionalism and performance of duty in saving the life of fellow officer Cpl. Garrett Worley on March 17, 2022.

Farmington Police Department had two recipients. The first nominated by Farmington Police Chief Chris Bullock was Kasandra Paige Battreal. Battreal, according to Chris, was hired fresh out of the academy in June 2021, and has since become a fine officer. In 2022 Battreal wrote 244 reports and issued 333 warnings, 248 citations, and also made 140 physical arrests. Chris also said Battreal represents what a department is looking for in a good officer with knowledge, dedication, and integrity.

Cheryla “Bullet” Boyd was nominated for the Officer/Animal Control of the Year for her 39 years of outstanding and dedicated service to law enforcement and animal control. According to Chris, Boyd began her career in 1984 as a dispatcher with the Farmington Police Department before leaving dispatch and taking a job with the department as a full-time Animal Control Officer, where she served until 1989. She then became a full-time Police Officer in 1989 and served in tat capacity until 1997. Then, she went back to become a full-time Animal Control Officer and has served as such ever since. Chris said the department will miss her, and all wish her the best in her retirement.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland nominated Officer Michael Himich as the Park Hills Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 20222. Himich started with the department in June of 2021 and has since grown into a great officer said McFarland. He has made 361 traffic stops, wrote 247 citations, typed 137 reports, made 22 drug arrests, and had 30 fugitive arrests. On Feb. 19 Himich pursued a stolen side by side in the early morning hours, and when the driver drove off road to escape capture Himich used good judgement and terminated the pursuit so that he wouldn’t endanger himself or the driver. The following morning, Himich had another encounter with the same side-by-side and another pursuit, this time successfully catching the driver with the help of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s deputies.

Leadington Police Department’s Sgt. Andrew Lewis was nominated by Police Chief Jerry Hicks for their Officer of the Year. Hicks said Lewis came to the department a little over a year ago and has quickly gone from officer to Sergeant. Within a few months. Lewis has been a great assistance and an amazing officer according to Hicks, as he demonstrates professionalism, ethics, and compassion to all around him. Hicks said Lewis is always finding ways to push the department into the future and focusing on better ways to do things.

Sheriff Daniel Bullock nominated Deputy Ryne K. Scherffius for Deputy of the Year. Scherffius began his career with the Sheriff's Department on March 14, 2020 and has since moved to the patrol division. In 2022 he responded to 658 calls for service, completed 76 reports and made 76 arrests for various criminal offenses. His hard work and dedication earned him a promotion to the K-9 division in November 2022.

Daniel also nominated Deputy Alex Shumate for honorable mention for 2021. In 2021, Shumate answered 1,224 calls for service, and out of those calls, Shumate completed 94 reports and arrested 81 individuals for various criminal offenses. Daniel said it was Shumate’s drive and leadership that earned him a promotion to K-9 duties in June 2021, and after completing a 5-week canine handler certification, Shumate returned to St. Francois County where he utilized his partner Kai. In 2022 Shumate was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

From the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Captain Ryan Burckhardt nominated Trooper Dennis Pogue. Pogue began his career with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on July 1, 2019. Upon graduating, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 14, in Washington and St. Francois counties. During his career, Burkhardt said Pogue has defined himself as a gentleman who actively enforces the law and is an outstanding, hardworking, and reliable member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. His professionalism and commitment to his career is a reminder that Pogue is a police officer who wants to make a difference in the lives of those he encounters daily.

Captain Chris Crider from the Missouri State Park Rangers nominated Ranger David “DJ” McCarty Jr. for Missouri State Park Ranger of the Year. McCarty started his career with the rangers in October of 2021, and is stationed in Zone Two with St. Francois and Jefferson counties being his primary area of responsibility. Chris said McCarty has shown constant growth in his role, and his willingness to help others is shown in his daily work. McCarty leads the zones in arrest for 2022, and is the first to volunteer for events or training. He is also enrolled in training to be certified as an emergency medical technician, which Chris said will be extremely beneficial to state park visitors.

911 Communications Director Alan Wells nominated the night shift crew consisting of Supervisor Doug Graham, Ashley Richard, Rikki Mayberry, Brody Johnson, Michelle Mabry, and Justin Barton. Wells said on March 17, 2022 this crew was on duty throughout the entire incident involving officers Layne Burns and Worley of the Bonne Terre Police Department, and worked as a team to coordinate the appropriate response needed. A month later the same shift handled another high profile incident involving Officer Pete Unverferth with the Ste. Genevieve Police. Wells said the shift is greatly respected by their peers and fellow officers.

St. Francois County Ambulance District David Tetrault nominated two members of the district for Paramedic of the Year. Emily Schumer began working for the district in 2020 and in that time has made a lasting impression on coworkers and patients said Tetrault. She goes above and beyond in every aspect of her job, provides excellent patient care and advocates for her patients. In her time off she volunteers for the department on projects like the “Save Your Sweetheart” event where employees train members of the community how to perform hands-only CPR.

The second member nominated was Derrick Carlton, who Tetrault said has been an outstanding employee over the last 13 years. Carlton is a Paramedic and Field Training Officer with the District, and his dedication, clinical knowledge, and excellent work habits are wonderful examples for future EMS providers. Carlton serves on the SFCAD Emergency Response Team and has been deployed to several different states during times of disaster. He is also a member of the Missouri EMS Funeral Response Team.

Seal awarded the last plaque, the Law Enforcement Meritorious Centurion award to former Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker. Baker was not in attendance, so the plaque went to Chris Bullock. Baker was a key factor in the ad hoc committee that brought Backstoppers to the area. Seal said he has known Baker most of his life, and he was very dedicated.