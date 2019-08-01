During the monthly work session on Tuesday, the Park Hills City Council passed a resolution pertaining to the K-9 unit the police department will begin using soon, as well as an ordinance regarding medical marijuana which the council had previously discussed.
A resolution was also passed updating the use of force policies for the city’s police department.
The city’s medical marijuana ordinance comes in anticipation of medicinal dispensaries that may be planning to locate within the city after Missouri voted in April to legalize the plant’s medicinal use.
The ordinance simply sets guidelines for where and how marijuana dispensaries are operated. According to the ordinance, a medical marijuana dispensary facility shall not be originally located within 100 feet from a daycare, religious institution, or a public or private school.
Other regulations outlined by the measure include rules prohibiting a dispensary facility from being located within any commercial building or structure that contains a residential unit on the same floor. Additionally, no dispensary can be operated from a residential structure or from a mobile, movable, or transitory location.
Dispensaries can only operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on any given day and no marijuana products can be visible through glass, windows, or doors by anyone with normal vision standing outside the perimeter of the building.
The guidelines in this ordinance were discussed last month. Former City Attorney Ed Pultz said the language in the ordinance was pretty standard statewide and the city was just adding distance requirements on top of what the state already requires.
The ordinance passed unanimously with six votes in favor of it. Councilman Adam Bowers and Councilman Steve Weinhold were not present at the work session.
Resolution 193 and 194 were also passed during the work session. The two resolutions are unrelated.
Resolution 193 resolution defines and establishes policy and procedures for the Park Hills Police Department K-9 unit. Resolution 194 adds a Use of Force policy to the police department’s policies and procedures.
City Administrator Mark McFarland explained to the council that both resolutions needed to be in place soon.
The police department has been holding various fundraisers to add a K-9 unit to force and McFarland said the department’s K-9 officer went to Ohio to undergo training for handling the dog. The K-9 officer and the new dog must attend a month-long training together prior to adding the unit to the force. McFarland said Resolution 193 would need to be in place before the officer and K-9 return from training next month.
Some of the policy guidelines in the first resolution outline the proper K-9 unit utilization and care. The resolution lays out the ways the K-9 can and can not be used by the police department while enforcing the law. Under this resolution, the dog can be used for tracking, narcotics detection, evidence location, officer protection, criminal apprehension, and building and area searches. There are several policy rules for how the dog is used in each of these allowed areas of its training.
The K-9 can not be used for crowd control. Additionally, the resolution states that the K-9 should not be used to locate small children unless there is reasonable suspicion of foul play or a belief that serious bodily harm or death will occur if the child is not located immediately.
The second resolution was passed in order to update and clearly define the differences in the use of deadly and non-deadly force as well as the proper procedures when applying force.
“This is just updating what we had to make it more standard compared to what the state would require,” McFarland explained. “We’re redoing our whole policy and procedures books for the fire department and police department.”
McFarland went on to explain that the city is making the policy changes as they go along chapter by chapter.
“We’re doing the same thing with our emergency management plan piece by piece,” McFarland said. “They’re just so large that we can’t just do it all at once but this is just to bring us up to date.”
Both resolutions were passed by the council unanimously.
During the Mayor/Council Discussion portion of the session, Councilman Larry LaChance inquired about the progress in abating two derelict properties on Emerson Street. City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that he would find out about the properties the next day and visit the property owners if necessary.
LaChance also said he wanted to thank the police department.
“Seems like every place I go, I see them out moving around,” said LaChance. “It’s the first time in a long time I’ve seen them doing that.”
Naucke said he agreed that they were doing an excellent job and they have been handling a lot of drug cases.
Next, Councilman Ryan Ruble told the council of an email he’d received thanking the city for helping her with limb pickup.
“She had misunderstood the limb pickup,” said Ruble. “She called in and couldn’t be more pleased with how city hall handled it and how quickly the city was able to come out and pick up her limbs.”
After Ruble spoke, Councilman David Easter spoke about getting businesses involved in the citywide yard sale to be held on Aug. 10.
Easter, who is also the president of the Downtown Park Hills Association, wanted to let local businesses know that participating in the citywide event with sidewalk sales and getting their business listed on the sale map is very advantageous. He reminded everyone that the deadline for registration in the citywide sale is 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Lastly, Naucke wanted to thank the street department for the hard work they have doing recently.
“When they clean the properties that they’ve been cleaning while still trying to do all their other work, that is unreal,” said Naucke. “They’ve done their job and it looks good.”
The mayor mentioned all of the dilapidated buildings the street department have been working on tearing down and made it known to the department’s director that the hard work was appreciated.
