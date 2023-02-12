After putting on the April ballot a proposed 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales in Farmington, the city council held a public hearing Thursday. The council is considering changes to city zoning regulations regarding the sale of medical marijuana that would be expanded to include its sale for recreational purposes.

“Mr. Mayor, on the screen, this kind of showed how it kind of went around the state,” said Development Services Director Tim Porter. “The green areas represent counties that passed Amendment 3 [which in November legalized Missouri marijuana use]. The red areas are areas that did not. But overall, it was about 53% to 47% in favor. In Farmington, we were at about 51% to 49%. So our city kind of matched the county and the state. Friday of last week, the state began the approval process for dispensaries around the state. And I sent you all an email, I believe, last week. It kind of took everybody by surprise. It wasn't supposed to be done until, I believe, Monday of this week. So they were ahead of the curve a little bit. But, basically, what Amendment 3 does is it says that if you were a medical dispensary, you could apply for a comprehensive license that would allow you to sell both medical marijuana and adult-use marijuana — meaning for those 21 and older.

“And so Greg and I talked, and the only way that we could, I guess, you as city council could ask for that not to be legal would be to place it on a ballot in the November of 2024 presidential election. Even then, it would require I believe what they call a supermajority. So, we said, if you got your license go ahead and sell it. One of our dispensaries had some technical issues, and they weren't able to open. I don't know where they're at in getting that cleaned up, but we had another one that got theirs, and we went ahead and told them, you know, it's okay for you to have that license from the state. You gotta follow the rest of our rules, you know, in terms of hours of operation or, you know, requirements that were in existence already. But these are not new facilities, these are existing ones. So, the ordinance before you tonight, which Planning and Zoning recommended at last month's meeting, takes our medical marijuana ordinance and makes it into kind of a comprehensive ordinance that includes both medical and adult use.”

Ordinance rewritten

According to Porter, the section containing the definition of the city’s existing medical marijuana ordinance has been rewritten.

“We changed a few things, and we moved it from our general zoning definition portion,” he said. "We moved it down specifically to the section related to marijuana. So the reason why we thought that was important was because there's some specific definitions that are related only to medical marijuana. Other than that, it's pretty much just taking the existing ordinance and adapting it to include adult-use marijuana. The locations in terms of where you can sell, grow, manufacture, infuse, all that's pretty much the same as what it was before. It's just that this kind of makes the ordinance in compliance, we believe, with Amendment 3.

Porter emphasized that marijuana has only been legalized in the state for recreational users who are 21 years old or older.

“It’s illegal for anyone under 21 to be in possession of marijuana in any amount,” he said. “If you're under 21 years of age, you're in violation. Over 3 ounces, if you're over 21, you can't possess. And there are some other tricky things, like, it's illegal to consume it if you're the passenger in a motor vehicle; it's kind of like an open container. You can't be using it even as a passenger in a motor vehicle. And some things like that.”

There were no questions from the public at the hearing, and so it was adjourned by Mayor Larry Forsythe. Later in the regular meeting, the council voted unanimously on the first reading of the proposed ordinance change. A second reading on the matter will take place at the council’s next meeting.

Residential swimming pools

A public meeting was also held before the regular meeting to receive feedback about a proposed ordinance amending the municipal code governing the construction of residential swimming pools.

“This ordinance has to do basically with lot coverage,” Porter said. “Our zoning ordinance basically says every lot in town has a percentage of lot coverage that exists, meaning that your buildable area cannot exceed 30% or 50%, depending on the zoning designation of the lot coverage. And the building area is defined by the sum of the horizontal areas of the grade story of the main building and all accessory buildings. So the problem is that our building inspectors were taught years ago to interpret the ordinance as counting a below-ground swimming pool towards the overall lot coverage. And our ordinance also goes a step further and says that lot coverage, 30% of your rear yard, has to be free of buildable area.

“So, this ordinance was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission to do a couple of things. It defines swimming pools a bit more specifically, and then it also spells out that in-ground swimming pools, as defined, shall not count towards calculating the overall maximum water coverage or towards calculating the maximum water coverage in the rear or allowed side yard. But still are subject to the required setbacks. What brought this up? Well, it has been a problem for folks that wanna build a swimming pool and pool house in their backyard, or you would tell them no, you can't do it because you don't have enough room. So, it's a clean-up. It makes it a little less restrictive.”

Porter said there are several reasons the city has an ordinance regarding lot coverage.

"Depending on which city you're in, for us, it has to do with keeping the amount of stuff above grade so that it doesn't clutter the yard up," he said. "So you can only put so much stuff in your backyard. For some cities, it reduces the impervious area that's created by the buildable area. But for us, it's all about just kind of keeping things decluttered. Sounds good. Ironically Mr. Mayor, under our ordinance, if somebody wanted to concrete their entire yard, they would be allowed to. It would be expensive, obviously. Not only would the concrete be expensive, but the stormwater buyout fee would be off the charts.”

Hearing no questions, Mayor Forsythe closed the public meeting. The council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance later in the regular meeting and will hold the second reading at its Feb. 27 meeting.

Public Works

In his Public Works Committee report, Ward 3 Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer discussed the items covered at its meeting held earlier that evening in the Development Services Building.

“We basically talked about solving problems with traffic load and rainwater,” he said. “And our first item of business was on the Weber Road and Plaza intersection design project. The motion was made and passed that we're going to stick with the design as is out there on Weber Road to make it one-way traffic by Panera Bread. The second item was the infrastructure cost to provide power to new developments. We basically talked about it. We didn't get anywhere. We're seeking more data on what other communities, like the city of Farmington, are doing. And then, in new business, we talked about the VFW erosion issue. There's a creek behind the VFW hall, as you're well aware of, and every time we get a lot of rain, the water rushes past there, it's creating a lot of erosion. So nothing has been decided on that.”

Lead pipes

Mayor Forsythe brought up a subject mentioned by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union Address given on the previous Tuesday night.

“If anybody watched the entertaining president's speech to the nation, he mentioned lead pipes, lead pipes, you know, in Flint, Michigan, all that,” he said. “And it really funnels down to us. It funnels down through each small city. We have to take a random count of all the lead pipes we have in the ground feeding the houses, and [Public Works Director Larry Lacy] is working on that.”

Addressing City Administrator Greg Beavers, Forsythe asked, “Am I right there?”

Beavers said, “Yeah, it's been around for a couple of years, but we have to inventory it. He did say something at the State of the Union about that. Because of Flint, the typical response is that everybody's a bad actor, so we have to inventory all structures that were built after a certain date. The service lines are buried, so we're looking at some equipment that basically just measures the resistivity of the pipe to determine what the material is. We know, of course, that most construction in the last 40 or 50 years was done with either copper or PVC-type pipe, but there probably are some older homes or older neighborhoods that have some residual lead sections in them.

“They went through a period of time where lead was popular, and then galvanized pipe replaced that and copper. We're gonna have to go through and do an inventory.”

Asked by the mayor if the city will have to replace any lead piping that’s found, Beavers said, “Yeah, we'll have to replace them eventually. You know, we don't, on our mains, when we're operating on them, occasionally we'll find the lead joint. Lead joints were kind of common to use because it's malleable. We've tried those components on very, very rare occasions on our distribution system. I doubt there are a lot of lead pipes still in Farmington. The thing about water pipes is they eventually leak, and they eventually get replaced. And those are the ones that are too old.”

Beavers added that the federal mandate requires that the check for lead piping be completed by sometime next year.

Ordinances

In other actions by the city council, first readings were held on ordinances to approve and adopt a rate increase for electrical service provided by City Light & Water, adopting new sewer rates, the use of water meters and the rates prescribed, a new addition to airport operations, and giving the mayor authorization to declare a deed restriction on the Play It Forward in the Parkland all-inclusive playground in Engler Park.

Asked by the mayor about the need for a deed restriction on the playground, Beavers said, “We have a Land Water Conservation Fund grant, so the property where the playground is has to be dedicated for public use.”

Closing the meeting, Mayor Forsythe announced that, because of changes made at his place of employment, he will once again be able to serve on the Farmington Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and tourism board. He thanked Ward 4 Councilor Vanessa Pegram and Ward 3 Councilor Chris Morrison for serving in his absence.