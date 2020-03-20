Marler Law Partners to deliver groceries

Marler Law Partners (MLP) in Farmington will be offering grocery and household necessities delivery Monday and Tuesday afternoon to individuals who sign up in the Farmington and Park Hills area (zip codes 63640, 63637, 63601 and 63651).
Managing Partner Sara Marler said this will support the firm’s mission of "Helping good people through hard times."
“I am concerned for people who can’t get out and get the things they need due to their health or age,” she said. “I’m always looking for ideas to live out our mission in the community. When I realized that people were not able to buy everyday essential items, that struck a chord with me. How are we able to help people who are homebound or can’t take the risk to get out?”
When Marler floated the idea to the rest of her staff, the entire firm had an overwhelmingly positive response. Practice Manager Cayla Sinamon is fully onboard with the program.
“I can’t think of a better way to help our neighbors in a time like this,” she said. “My family had to drive an hour over to Washington County just to get the groceries we needed for a family gathering last week. The least we can do is try to stock up and distribute what we can to those who can’t afford to leave their homes.”
The firm is taking extra precautions to ensure their staff limits contamination. They will be dropping off the care packages on the doorstep and leaving hand wipes for people to wipe down everything.
To sign up for MLP’s care package delivery, visit the firm’s website at marlerlawpartners.com or their Facebook page to fill out an online form, or simply call the office at 573-713-6883. There are 20 time slots available, let them know the preferred times for drop off, what the biggest needs are, and contact information so that the staff can coordinate the delivery.
MLP’s physical offices will be closed for the next two weeks, but the firm will remain fully functional. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The good news for our clients is that our firm has planned ahead for this type of challenge and we are fully equipped to meet this situation head-on,” Marler said. “Every one of our employees have a laptop, technology, and remote phone access to continue serving our clients as if we were physically in the office.
"While this ever-changing situation is very serious, we will get through it together. We will be transitioning any standing appointments or consultations to be via phone or video. Clients can expect delays in their hearings and proceedings as many of the courts will be closing. We will be communicating with our clients early and often on any changes to the timeline of their cases due to COVID-19 closures.”
Sarah Johnson of MLP is coordinating of the delivery program. She said several members of the staff went out last weekend to stock up on items for the community with this in mind.
“The firm has done a lot of philanthropy throughout the year,” she said. “Over Christmas they helped some families with items they would need in Christmas presents and they’ve continued to be involved in the community as they hear about different needs going on.”
Johnson said that there were 20 packages put together for the 20 time slots for delivery. There is a place on the site where people can make additional requests outside of what MLP already has.
“It’s what we can find that’s available. Obviously, necessities, I don’t think we would consider an Xbox a household necessity,” she said. “We do have some prepacked things, so we are going to give those away. Cleaners, paper towels, some canned food, some frozen food, we have some already prepackaged things.
“If we do have packs left over, we will donate them to a local food pantry or somewhere else where people would be able to access those goods.”
