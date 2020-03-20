Marler Law Partners to deliver groceries

To sign up for MLP’s care package delivery, visit the firm’s website at marlerlawpartners.com or their Facebook page to fill out an online form, or simply call the office at 573-713-6883. There are 20 time slots available, let them know the preferred times for drop off, what the biggest needs are, and contact information so that the staff can coordinate the delivery.

MLP’s physical offices will be closed for the next two weeks, but the firm will remain fully functional. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The good news for our clients is that our firm has planned ahead for this type of challenge and we are fully equipped to meet this situation head-on,” Marler said. “Every one of our employees have a laptop, technology, and remote phone access to continue serving our clients as if we were physically in the office.

"While this ever-changing situation is very serious, we will get through it together. We will be transitioning any standing appointments or consultations to be via phone or video. Clients can expect delays in their hearings and proceedings as many of the courts will be closing. We will be communicating with our clients early and often on any changes to the timeline of their cases due to COVID-19 closures.”