On May 15 the Central R-III School District Board of Education met in a monthly open session. This month Tammy Johnson, Food Services Director, reported a donation of $15,000 from the Elvins-Ionic Lodge #154 in Desloge designed to eliminate student lunch debt.

Alan “Kim” Rawson, secretary for the Lodge, says the donation was a joint fundraising effort with Clint Price from Save-A-Lot, the Lunch Lady, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, and Fired. The Masonic Home of Missouri also joined the partnership and matched half of the funds raised by the local businesses.

Johnson also spoke about the lunch software program, Health-e Pro, implemented in March of this year. Johnson said the program has helped tremendously with remaining in compliance with meal planning and implementation. Not only does the program assist staff, it also allows students the freedom to choose from a selection of meal options based on medical necessities such as diabetes or food allergies.

High school and middle school students were recognized for their achievements. Skills USA and the academic team were recognized for first and second place wins. Musicians and vocalists from both the high school and middle school were recognized for their outstanding achievements at district and state events. Middle school students of the month were recognized for outstanding academics and outstanding character. Art students were also highly praised for their achievements during the year. Four student designs were chosen for the 9th annual Art Blooms Downtown Banner Design Contest and 23 students earned awards during the Mineral Area College Art Show.

Mike Harlow, Assistant Superintendent, announced summer school would run from May 30 to June 23 then gave a brief update on summer maintenance goals. On the list is continued improvement of the Elvins baseball field, re-surfacing of parking lots, maintenance of gym floors, painting, and other general maintenance.

High school, middle school, and elementary school administrators gave reports on curriculum and testing processes used during the year. Each administrator reported what areas were working, what needed improvement, plans for improvement and processes already in place for improvement. Special Services Director Dereck Wilson spoke about the difficulty of creating a system of standardized testing for individuals with such individualized needs.

Handbook changes at the middle school and elementary school will be made for next school year. The middle school changes will be in scheduling and discipline, elementary changes will more clearly define certain healthcare elements.