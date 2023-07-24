JEFFERSON CITY – Mastodon State Historic Site is offering its third special museum admission night of the year for individuals and families with sensory sensitivities Wednesday, Aug. 2.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m., museum visitors will be able to enjoy dimmed lighting and smaller crowds.

Please call the museum office at 636-464-2976 for more information. Mastodon State Historic Site is located at 1050 Charles J. Becker Dr. in Imperial.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.