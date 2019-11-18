Matson joins Cap America executive team

Cap America Inc. welcomed James Matson to the executive leadership team, according to a press release issued Nov. 1. The release said Matson will create and execute sales strategies to continue the pattern of exponential growth the company has experienced in recent years.
Matson will work alongside the national sales manager, the director of sales, and the market development manager. He will report to Mark Gammon, president and COO, who said, “We are grateful to have found such a seasoned veteran within the industry whose knowledge and expertise will be invaluable. James’ role within the company will serve to enhance customer experience and position us to provide a higher end product to our client base.”
According to the release, Matson has 20 years of experience in the headwear industry and has formed many solid relationships, as well as a reputation for problem-solving. Matson said he was excited to join Cap America.
“The opportunity that has been afforded me by Cap America is beyond anything I could imagine," he said. "To be able to work with the best customer service team in the industry, along with being accepted into the Cap America family at this stage of my career does not happen very often. I am ecstatic to join the Cap America Team.”
