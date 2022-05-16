The nonprofit, transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre is holding a fundraiser soon, during a month that has been declared an observance of one of the biggest challenges among homeless today — mental health.

To raise money for the shelter, a May 21 golf tournament is scheduled at Pallo’s Par 3 Golf Course.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, as proclaimed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, whose office shared the following statistics:

approximately one in six children and youth have a diagnosable mental illness;

four million children and adolescents in this country suffer from a serious mental; disorder that causes significant functional impairments at home, at school and with peers;

50% of those with lifetime mental health challenges first experience symptoms by the age of 14; and

one in four American adults experiences an episode of mental illness every year.

Shared Blessings, which has been working on transitioning homeless people and families into more stable lives since 2007, has frequently taken in temporary residents dealing with mental health challenges, but longtime director Shelley Bess said they have to be careful during the intake screening.

“We’re all volunteers at Shared Blessings, we’re not a mental health facility,” she said. “If they’re taking their medication faithfully and it’s working, it’s more likely we can take them. If they run out and have no money, we can pay for their meds.

“But we have to have a workable, stable environment for the rest of the residents, too. Especially for the kids who stay there. They deserve that. They’ve got to be able to concentrate on focus on what they need to do to restart their lives.”

At this point in time, Shared Blessings, located on 518 Grove St. in Bonne Terre, is a temporary home to two single women, and two mothers who each have two children.

Those who are accepted to the faith-based, donation-only shelter are not only met with volunteer efforts to provide food, shelter and clothing. They’re given an opportunity to gain tools needed to progress in life, with classes in parenting, cooking, budgeting, interviewing, job-hunting and finding transportation and help with substance abuse or mental health challenges.

Bess said they’re looking for more volunteers, to that end.

“Since we’re strictly volunteer-based, it’s such a help to have more people willing to answer phones, provide support and teach classes,” she said. “But the classes are particularly necessary. Often, the people who stay with us have come from chaotic circumstances, and they haven’t learned what it means to take good care of themselves or their kids, what it means to have a functional, productive everyday life.”

Bess said they have sometimes been able to accept residents with schizophrenia or other mental illnesses, but taking medication is a prerequisite to staying.

“We’ve had an experience before of a resident disrupting the entire house with something they made up, and we just can’t have it,” she said. “It’s not fair to the other residents, and we’re not equipped for their care.”

When presented with a resident or a candidate for residency who has more serious mental health issues than the shelter can handle, volunteer Janice Coleman, a retired social worker who acts as resident advocate, often steps in to help find other resources for the person.

“Our biggest problem is we just don't have really good resources in this area for mental health,” Coleman said. “We are fortunate right now that we do have a semi-retired, licensed counselor that is donating his counseling sessions to us at the shelter.”

The shelter also works to help residents keep up to date on their medications by helping to make sure they’re available, even if they have to pay for the meds, Bess said.

Still, it costs money to keep the shelter going, and while their online auctions have helped out, the volunteers are hoping to raise funds during the May 21 golf tournament at Pallo’s Par 3 Golf Course on Turley School Road in Bonne Terre.

Two-person teams are $100 each, registration starts at 8 a.m. and the tourney begins at 9 a.m. Carts, lunch and drinks are included, as well as swag bags and door prizes. Raffles and 50-50s are part of the fun, and anyone who makes a hole-in-one will get a $10,000 price.

Volunteer Dee Gordon is hard at work on the tournament, as well as Kevin Cook, Tony and Sherrie Crane and Debbie Trueman.

“We’re still working on finding great door prizes,” Gordon said. “And we’ve have $100 hole sponsorships and $25 cart sponsorships available. Kevin Cook is the avid golfer, and he’s doing an amazing job helping us organize this.”

Anyone who would like to play in or otherwise support the golf tournament can contact Gordon at 573-366-7937.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

