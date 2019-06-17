{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor criticized for not returning calls

"Jesse James" Rupp, standing, speaks before the Leadington Board of Aldermen Tuesday night to address his concerns with Mayor Dustin Winick not returning phone calls. 

Mayor Dustin Winick was called out on Tuesday night during the regular Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting for not returning phone calls.

“Jesse James” Rupp, who runs a social media page, was on the agenda to address the reasoning behind Winick’s refusal to return his calls. The issue began during May when Winick made a phone call to County Clerk Kevin Engler to inquire what a special election would cost.

According to Winick, the phone call was a result of a casual conversation he had with aldermen about the possibility of a Proposition P. Aldermen Gary McKinney, Cassie Schrum, and Debi Matthews all stated they had no knowledge of this conversation occurring during a meeting of the board.

During his 10-minute speech, Rupp provided dates of phone calls starting on May 14 and Facebook messages beginning May 22, where he said he had tried to reach out to Mayor Winick. Rupp said that he also had several citizens reach out to him stating they had also tried to call the mayor with no return call.

During Rupp’s commentary, a citizen questioned the Proposition P discussion asking what it was about. Winick again reiterated that he simply made a phone call to Engler’s office to see about the cost of a special election.

City Attorney Mark Bishop interrupted the conversation and stated that a discussion of Prop P was not on the agenda.

“If you want to discuss the mayor not returning phone calls, I’m not sure why you would want to, but if you do then keep it on topic,” said Bishop. “As far as I’m concerned it should not have been placed on the agenda. There is no legal obligation for a mayor to return phone calls.”

In other business, the city will be adopting new policy for pay period and pay dates for city employees. There was some concern that at least two employees had left their positions and had been paid for hours not worked. Reportedly the pay period ran through Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and time was being submitted on the Thursday before.  

The board of aldermen will be doing some research over the next month into the possibility of installing a time clock or utilizing an app-based time clock. In addition, time cards will no longer be turned in until Monday morning to avoid having time recorded that was not actually worked.

The city is also seeking applications for a part-time city clerk and a full-time street department employee. Applications can be picked up at the Leadington City Hall located at 12 Weir Street in Leadington.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

