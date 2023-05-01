A large crowd made up of volunteers, city employees and invited guests filled Centene Center one evening in April for the 2023 City of Farmington Volunteer Banquet.

The crowd enjoyed a performance by local musician Casey Reeves, before eating dinner catered by Baylee Jo's Barbecue of Ironton.

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe proved to be an entertaining emcee as he thanked the volunteers who make the city a better place to live and then presented the evening's awards. After presenting a special plaque to Nancy Cozean for her many acts of service in the community, Forsythe recognized five recipients of The Bill Hall Distinguished Citizen Award.

Chip and Debbie Peterson

In presenting the award to the couple, Forsythe said, "Chip and Debbie were both raised in the area. Chip was a North County graduate and Debbie was a Farmington graduate. They moved back to Farmington with their young family in 1990. Chip Developed Maple Valley and the Maple Valley Mall with Joe Burgess in 1990 and opened the Maple Valley Car Wash in 2002. The couple opened Steak N Shake with Evan and Colleen Williams in 1994, Cici's Pizza in 2001, and Qdoba in 2013.

"They have worked on restoring many buildings in the community for use as rental buildings for local businesses and residential living. Through their businesses, they have provided employment to many people in the community for over three decades. They value all their employees as family and are always willing to go above and beyond to help meet their needs."

Forsythe listed the many acts of volunteerism the couple has performed over the years, including hosting the CiCi's Christmas Dinner, which feeds more than 500 people in the community each year at no charge since its start in 2001.

He noted that Chip Peterson was a former board member for Mineral Area College and Boys State. He has also served on the First State Community Bank and Lindenwood University boards, as well as Farmington Industiral Development Authority (IDA).

Debbie Peterson served three years on the State Certificate of Need Board, and both the Missouri Baptist and Parkland Hospital boards.

"Chip and Debbie have been active in the Farmington Chamber of Commerce since the 1990s," Forsythe said. "Debbie is a CASA of the Parkland volunteer, investing in the lives of children who are in foster care. Chip and Debbie are always eager to serve the community through local events and fundraisers, such as the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, St. Francois Board for the Developmentally Disabled, Parkland Health Center Foundation, United Way, church ministries and many others."

Regarding the Peterson family, Forsythe said, "They have three grown children who are married and raising their families in Farmington, and are about to have their seventh grandchild. They are very active in their family's lives and are quickly becoming known as 'Papa Chip and DeDe' to the younger generation in the community.

"Chip and Debbie have always valued this community and have spent much of their lives working to help it grow. Their mission in life has been to show love to those around them, which they have exemplified so well through their service."

Dick Womack

Introducing the next award recipient, Forsythe said, "One of the best moves of his lifetime was when Dick Womack arrived in Farmington, Missouri, in August 1992. The Shepherd Broadcasting Group, owners of KREI/KTJJ Radio, brought him here as general manager of both of those stations, as well as KJFF in Festus.

"His love of radio and his belief of how it can positively impact a community fit together perfectly with Farmington, for it was a city on the move. Dick embraced the city, the energy of the people that were helping it grow, and the forward-thinking community members that had a vision for "The City of Tradition and Progress."

Forsythe said that, in his 23 years as general manager, Womack worked with his staff to promote the Farmington community and assist in its growth.

"The radio station's philosophy of being deeply involved in the area yielded coverage of everything from city council and school board meetings, to personalized local programming, news coverage of area businesses and education events. In addition, they supported bond issues, charitable events and have been deeply involved in sponsorship and promotion of Farmington through the annual Country Days celebration.

"To Dick, blending his radio career with civic involvement was rather seamless. He served on the Chamber of Commerce board for 10 years, serving as president in 1998. During the bicentennial celebration, he co-chaired various events along with Mike Gladbach. The year-long celebration included highlights such as an air show at the airport, the New Year's Eve First Night family event. He recruited Elma Jennings to portray Sarah Barton Murphy and she made hundreds of presentations tying into the history of Farmington.

"Dick also served on the Farmington IDA from 2000 to 2018. He supported the Tourism Board and the Farmington Downtown Association. He was also a member of the Elks and the Kiwanis Club for several years. Dick is also a member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington. Once again, with growth, exposure and the future of Farmington in mind, Dick had the pleasure of working alongside Senator Danny Staples and some other area leaders to get Farmington listed on the highway signs at the I-55 exit."

Several other accomplishments by the veteran broadcaster include serving on the Missouri Broadcaster's Association Board for 10 years, and as its president from 2006-07; being an MBA National Delegate from 2001-09; and his recognition as Missouri Broadcaster of the Year in 2010.

"He and his wife Donna have made a life together here in Farmington over the past 31 years," Forsythe said. "It has been a wonderful place to raise their family and build friendships that are priceless. Their daughter Lauren is a physical therapist living in St. Louis, and their son Adam is a criminal analyst who resides in Jefferson City."

Jon Cozean

In recognizing the respected Farmington businessman, Forsythe said, "Jon Cozean grew up in Farmington where he attended grade school. Between his fourth and fifth grade years, he ran a daily newspaper called the Noodle Soup Scoop. Then from fifth grade through his freshman year in high school, he had a weekly paper called the Farmington Sun. In high school, he was the editor for two years of the Knight Life, as well as working during high school for the Farmington Press and Farmington News.

"After he graduated from high school, Jon went on to Mizzou where he majored in — you guessed it — journalism. He was a member of the college's equivalent to the student council his sophomore year, and during his senior year there, he was the editor of the student newspaper, the Maneater."

The mayor added that Cozean studied one year in Ecuador, and was discharged with the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

"He moved to Washington, D.C, and received a master's degree in international studies and political science from George Washington University," Forsythe said. After that, he went on to American University where he got a Ph.D. in international studies and political science. During his time spent in Washington, he worked at the Washington Bureau of the New York Times and was also the author of a handbook used all across the country on Latin America. If you haven't figured this out yet — Jon Cozean is a news junkie from way back."

Cozean returned to Farmington in the 1980s.

"Jon's father Hugo unexpectedly passed away in 1983, and Jon came back to Farmington to run the family funeral home," he said. "Under Jon's leadership, the size of the funeral home building has been increased. At the same time, Jon has become more active in the profession. He is a past president of the Missouri Funeral Director's Organization and is a long-time member of the Board of the Missouri Funeral Trust, which as of this year, has grown to over $3 million in pre-arranged funeral plans.

"Meanwhile, the firm is the area-exclusive member of the two leading funeral service organizations — Selected Independent Funeral Homes and the International Order of the Golden Rule. Under Jon's management, the funeral home has received for the past 20 years, the coveted Pursuit in Excellence Award from the National Funeral Directors Association. Upon his return to Farmington, he has also worked as a part-time adjunct faculty member for 15 years at MAC, teaching history and government. He learned a lot about Farmington history from his mother, who was a direct descendant of Sarah Barton Murphy. He gives many community presentations based on his wealth of knowledge of local history.

Murphy Thomas

In presenting the award to the retired coach, Forsythe said, "Murphy Thomas grew up in Doe Run — Wildcat Country — where he was a standout basketball player. He was drafted into the Korean War and stationed in Japan. This was a big step for Murphy, as the farthest from home he had ever been was to St. Louis. After his tenure in the Korean War, he received a basketball scholarship to the University of Houston. While there, during his free time, he coached for a church boys' baseball league. Coach Lewis watched the way Murphy conducted himself, and asked him to stay on as a part of the coaching team at the University of Houston.

"Murphy felt he would make a bigger impact teaching and coaching back at home, so he returned to Doe Run, where he coached every sport offered for many years. A former basketball play from Doe Run, when asked, described Murphy in this way: 'He has always been a Christian coach and always has rules and he stuck to them. We loved and respected him for it. He has been, and continues to be, a role model for us all."

Relating how Thomas eventually taught and coached at Farmington High School, Forsythe said, "Murphy was a mentor to a lot of the younger coaches. He is valued by coaches today. Murphy can still be seen at volleyball and basketball games. Coaches listen and learn from his input, and he encourages the young players individually before or after games. His former basketball players like to talk to him. He is in close contact with many of them. Some of whom played for him 61 years ago. A former player from Farmington told Murphy just last week, 'You were the beginning of my journey to change my life for the better.'

"Murphy has a personal stake in our community. He likes to hear what is going on in the community with rezoning and new businesses. He often attends city council meetings that meet twice a month. He values the leaders of our city and encourages them every chance he can.

Concluding the presentation, Forsythe said, "Murphy is known for his steadfast faith. He has always been involved in local churches all his life. It has been said that Coach Thomas was always positive. He was always telling his players what they were doing right. He is a man of integrity.