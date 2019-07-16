Mayor tenders resignation Tuesday

It was reported on Monday that the city of Leadington was left with only four employees following the resignations of the city clerk, municipal court clerk, the chief of police, city prosecutor and municipal judge.
On Tuesday morning, Mayor Dustin Winick also submitted his resignation effective immediately.
As a result of Winick’s resignation, Mayor Pro Tem Debbi Matthews will become the “acting mayor” until the board of alderman appoint a new individual to serve in the position. Winick stated that he initially became mayor of Leadington as a result of such an appointment.
He said that the events of Monday evening, when his home and family were visited by media outlets and social media outlets, fueled his decision.
“I cannot and will not stand by and allow my family and my name to be slandered,” Winick said.
Winick has served as the mayor of Leadington for the past six years and said that he has seen many changes in the city during his time in office.
“I have had the privilege of being part of the amazing growth the city has seen,” Winick said. “Previous boards [alderman] have worked very well in setting the city up for future growth and have been the push that has seen us through.”
According to Winick, over the years there has been a steady decrease in communication between employees and board members and that disconnect has finally caught up with the city.
“With the ever-growing popularity of Facebook and the lack of ability for people to sit down and discuss things person to person causes a lot of information to be misrepresented, making it impossible to move a city in the right direction,” Winick said. “I will forever be grateful for the time the wonderful citizens of Leadington have allowed me to be a part of their city and I wish nothing but the best for the city in future endeavors.”
