MBU accepting MAC students

From left, front are MBU Associate Vice President for Extended Learning Dr. Amber Henry; MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour; and MBU President Dr. Keith Ross. In back are MBU Farmington and Hillsboro Regional Learning Centers Director Megan Wilson; MAC Director of Allied Health Angie Erickson; MAC students Rebekka McSpadden, Michaiah Fels and Chelsey Terry; MAC Dean of Career & Technical Education Roger McMillian; MAC Dean of Arts & Sciences Dr. Diana Stuart; MAC students Kyleigh Sulkowski and Amanda Kistler; MAC graduate and MBU student Hailey Barton; MBU Farmington Regional Learning Center Administrative Assistant Nicole Canania: and MAC Education Department Chair Dr. Shawn Young.

 Mineral Area College

Missouri Baptist University and Mineral Area College signed an updated articulation agreement enabling MAC students to easily transfer to the four-year university.

On Aug. 28, the president, vice president and local representatives from Missouri Baptist joined Mineral Area's president, deans and representatives from the education and nursing departments, along with several MAC and MBU students, for the signing in the Fine Arts Theater Foyer on the Mineral Area College campus in Park Hills.

Mineral Area and Missouri Baptist have had a long-standing partnership that enables students in the Parkland to earn an AA degree and complete a BS degree without the need to relocate. Missouri Baptist offers several degree programs, including education, nursing and business. For more information, contact Mineral Area College's Dean of Arts and Sciences at 573-518-2218.

