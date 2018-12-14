In the same spirit of presidents leaving a letter behind in the Oval Office desk for incoming presidents, Division 4 Associate Circuit Court Judge Shawn McCarver decided to pass a gavel on to Judge-Elect Patrick King.
King, a St. Francois County assistant prosecutor, ran as a Republican and defeated McCarver, a Democrat, who had held the office for eight years. King begins his new duties on Jan. 1.
While he has several hearings and trials still scheduled, McCarver said that Thursday marked his last law day docket where several attorneys would be present.
For this passing of the gavel ceremony, the courtroom was filled with area attorneys and supporters of both McCarver and King, as well as officeholders, officeholders-elect and media.
McCarver opened the court proceedings at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer by Rev. Greg Robinson, King's pastor at First Baptist Church of Farmington. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher then presented McCarver with a plaque showing appreciation for his eight years on the bench.
Afterward, McCarver explained that he believes past presidents' spirit of leaving a letter behind was to promote an orderly and proper transition from one office holder to the next.
"I want everyone to understand that in the best spirit that I can muster, I want Judge-Elect Pat King to have as much respect and courtesy from members of the bar and the public during his time in this office as I have had. And so for that, I wanted to do this for you to wish you my best wishes as you come in," McCarver said.
"I have done my best in the last eight years to leave you a division that is in good shape. When I first started, trial time — if the lawyers came in and wanted a court date — it was an eight- to nine-month wait," he said. "I've gotten that down now to about literally six to eight weeks ... all the rulings are caught up. Everything is in good shape ... from that standpoint. I hope for you that you will have as good of luck on the bench as I have had. I've never been overturned in 33 years as being (a municipal and associate) judge. I wish that same good luck for you."
McCarver explained that when he completed his term as president on the statewide judges association, he was presented with a gavel that had been made in the 1890s and was used by a Missouri circuit judge. He said he felt it was appropriate to gift the gavel to Division 4 rather than take it home. It has been on display in the clerks' area of the Division 4 office.
"And so at this time, Judge-Elect King, would you please come up? This is the gavel in question and it is my desire to ... ceremonially present this to Judge-Elect Pat King, and sir, you are going to be the caretaker of it for as long as you are here. I wish you the very best."
King thanked everyone for attending the ceremony and everyone for their good wishes. He thanked McCarver for his hospitality.
McCarver then said the room they were gathered in would soon be King's courtroom. He said he truly wishes King the best and hopes that everyone will come together and support him.
The ceremony then closed with a prayer from Rev. Robinson.
