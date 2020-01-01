The fall season brought trophies over mantles and steaks in the freezer for many hunters, but for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), it also brought bad news in the form of seven new cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties.
One of the positive tests this fall resulted from a deer found wandering on a Ste. Genevieve County property, visibly sick and unresponsive.
Matt Bowyer, MDC’s wildlife regional supervisor, said the landowner called the conservation agent to report a sick deer wandering on his property.
“The deer was not alert, (it) had that ‘wasting away’ physical appearance,” he said. “We advised the landowner to go ahead and put the deer down and when the test results came back, it was positive for CWD.”
CWD is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, and was first reported in Missouri in 2010. It’s been equated to Mad Cow Disease in cattle, CJD in humans, and scrapie in sheep. CWD will eventually kill the deer it infects by causing fatal lesions in the brain, but the symptoms can take years to show up: excessive salivation, drooping head/ears, tremors, emaciation, and behavioral changes such as a lack of fear around humans and a loss of coordination.
Determining CWD in an animal can’t happen until symptoms show during the final stages of the disease. It’s confirmed after the animal dies and a tissue sample can be taken for testing.
The deer found in Ste. Genevieve County was tested for Hemorrhagic Disease and CWD. To test for CWD, biologists sample lymph nodes from just below the skull of a deer. Bowyer said the occurrence of witnessing a live deer with CWD brings home the importance of the disease to Missouri’s deer herd.
“Until this deer, our local positive cases were from deer taken during deer season or in management efforts,” Bowyer said. “Although the sickly appearance is what will eventually happen to a deer that has CWD, it takes a while for the disease to progress to that point and the clinical sickness generally is short lived before the deer dies.”
By ‘a while’, Bowyer means it takes up to an average minimum of 18 months for CWD to run its course and become fatal, which is inevitable once a deer has the disease.
“CWD is always fatal for deer,” he said.
As the disease continues to be present, MDC will begin working with landowners in the CWD core area, which in southeast Missouri encompasses portions of Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties. Regionally, the CWD management area for the 2019-2020 deer season includes counties of Jefferson, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington.
MDC has sent letters to landowners within two miles of any known CWD positive deer, with invitations to informational meetings in January.
“Especially now that we see CWD has spread within our management zone, we can’t stress enough the importance of landowners working with us to reduce the spread of the disease,” Bowyer said. “Our goal is a healthy, sustainable white-tailed deer population in these areas, but without help from private landowners, that goal could be lost.”
Three actions will help limit the spread of CWD, according to the MDC, and St. Francois County Agent Clayton Lewis would appreciate landowners’ and hunters’ cooperation.
“I get asked ‘why can’t we bait the deer’ or other things they used to do while hunting,” Lewis said, “but it’s all part of being proactive and getting out in front of this problem before it spreads further. We need everyone’s cooperation on this.”
- First, MDC urges landowners within the affected zone to work with MDC to manage their deer.
- Second, mineral blocks and grain feeders should not be used to supplement deer diets. Anywhere deer congregate unnaturally to feed, whether it’s at a mineral block or a grain feeder, can increase disease transmission. It’s better for deer to naturally graze as they move along, than for them to be up close and have a higher chance of picking up CWD from another deer.
- Third, all hunters should quarter their deer where they harvest it, to avoid moving the deer carcass and spreading disease, or take the carcass to a landfill.
Lewis said, in fighting CWD in Missouri, Conservation has taken its cues from states that seem to have gotten a grip on containing the spread of the disease, like Illinois, while learning from states that have endangered their deer population through less aggressive management, like Wisconsin.
“With most things in conservation, it’s an uphill battle unless we keep at it,” Lewis said. “But if we can stay on top of the science and get landowners and hunters to team up to preserve the herds, we might be able to keep CWD at bay in our state, if not eradicate it.”
“The more we work with landowners, the more our goal of a healthy deer herd will come into focus,” Bowyer said.
For more information about CWD go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/cwd. Landowners who may be affected and would like to work with MDC to limit the spread of CWD can contact MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5730 or by emailing SERegion@mdc.mo.gov.
