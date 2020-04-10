MDC extends closures, trout-tag waiver due to COVID-19

Fishing permits and daily trout tags

Missouri residents and nonresidents whose fishing privileges are not otherwise suspended may fish without needing a permit or daily trout tag through April 15. Seasons, methods, and limits still apply and will be enforced. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-temporarily-waive-fishing-permits-starting-friday.

The James Foundation has closed Maramec Spring Park in St. James to the public for trout fishing and all other activities until further notice. Missouri’s three other public trout parks remain open for day use and fishing: Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

Anglers will need to have a fishing permit, unless exempt, after April 15. Trout anglers will also need required fishing permits after April 15 but will not need a daily trout tag at the three open trout parks until further notice. Trout anglers fishing other areas around the state, including lakes and streams not at a trout park, will need both a fishing permit and trout permit after April 15.