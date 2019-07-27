{{featured_button_text}}
Prescribed fire

Landowners can learn to use prescribed fire as a land management tool at a prescribed fire workshop presented by MDC on Aug. 7 in Park Hills.

 MDC photo by AJ Hendershott

Landowners can learn to use prescribed fire as a land management tool at a prescribed fire workshop presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Aug. 7. Two times are offered for the workshop to provide landowners opportunity to attend. Those who register may choose between 1 to 4:30 p.m. or 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Prescribed fire is an ancient technique used to manage grasslands, woodlands and old fields for forage production and improvement of wildlife habitat. Used first by Native Americans, the technique is now taught by MDC across the state.

“Prescribed fire is a low-cost method for landowners to use to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuel for wildfire,” said Julie Norris, a MDC private land conservationist.

Norris said the workshops will include classroom discussions on methods, equipment, safety, and why and when to use fire as a management tool. Emphasis will include how to conduct a safe and effective burn to control sprouts, encourage beneficial plants and create better quality wildlife habitat. She said participation in this workshop will qualify landowners to have a prescribed burn plan prepared for their fields and use available equipment on loan from MDC. Those who attend will be invited to future demonstration burns to demonstrate the use of tools and techniques.

To register for the workshop, call 573-290-5730 or go online to mdc.mo.gov/events and select St. Francois County from the drop-down menu. Then select to register for your preferred time option of the prescribed fire workshop.

For more information about the use of prescribed fire, or other management tools to improve habitat on your land, go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/property.

