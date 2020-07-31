MDC invites people to learn about bumblebees at Aug. 1 online program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bumblebees were once common summer sights, but numbers of these large, yellow-and-black, fuzzy insects are declining throughout North America. Not only is that bad for the bee, but it’s also unfortunate for humans.

People can get information about bumblebees, why they’re declining, and what can be done to help reverse this downward population trend at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Be a Friend to Bumblebees.” This online program will be 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

Habitat changes and pesticide use are among the causes that have led to the bumblebee’s decline. That’s unfortunate because bumblebees are valuable pollinators. And, although their large size gives some people a greater degree of fright, bumblebees seem to be less aggressive than some stinging insects (although they will sting if they’re handled or bothered). People who sign up for the Aug. 1 program will learn about the life cycle of the bumblebee and what humans can do to help bumblebee populations.