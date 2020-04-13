MDC needs birders for annual bird survey

Haslerig said volunteers need access to suitable transportation, must have good hearing and eyesight, and must be able to identify all birds in the area. All new BBS volunteers must successfully complete an online methodology training program before their data can be used.

She also stressed that knowing bird songs is extremely important. "Most birds counted on these surveys are singing males," said Haslerig.

The annual BBS helps scientists determine bird populations and their threats.

"Bird populations have numerous, widespread threats including habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, land-use changes, and chemical contaminants," said Haslerig. “The annual BBS is vital in determining how bird species are doing. For example, a recent article in the journal Science showed the loss of almost 3 billion birds in North America since 1970. These results were partially determined by long-term BBS data. This shows the necessity of these surveys and recruiting volunteers to conduct them over the long term.”

Haslerig hopes surveyors will commit to multiple years of collecting data on the same route. "It helps with the consistency in data collection," she said. "And volunteers also get familiar with the routes and have better ideas what birds they will encounter. And it’s fun!”

For more information on birds of Missouri, visit the MDC online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/search.

