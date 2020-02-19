MDC’s Xplor magazine celebrates 10th birthday

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) kids’ magazine, Xplor, turns 10 years old this month. In celebration of the birthday, young readers are encouraged to grab an adult and share their opinions of the magazine at mdc.mo.gov/myxplor.

Xplor fosters the next generation of conservationists by encouraging kids to get outside and discover nature. The magazine teaches young readers about conservation, includes strange animal facts, and suggests fun things to do and great places to discover nature at any time of year, all while featuring amazing photos and illustrations of Missouri wildlife.

The latest issue celebrates the 2020 Leap Year by featuring Missouri animals that leap, bounce, and jump.

Magazine staff are asking their readers to get adult permission and provide their feedback of Xplor at mdc.mo.gov/myxplor. See page 21 of the January/February 2020 issue for reader survey information.

Xplor magazine is published bi-monthly and is free to Missouri residents. Out-of-state subscriptions are $5 per year and out-of-country subscriptions are $8 per year. The nature magazine has more than 200,000 subscribers to homes and schools. To subscribe or view previous issues, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/xplor.

