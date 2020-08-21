MDC to offer online kids' program about butterflies Aug. 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A butterfly’s attractive colors, valuable pollination skills and interesting life cycle makes this insect an interesting part of Missouri’s outdoor world – and a perfect character for a puppet show.

With the help of a puppet friend, children can learn more about butterflies in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Flutter and Fly,” a free virtual program from 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

This online program, which is designed for ages 6 and under, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. A puppet will help kids explore the fascinating metamorphosis butterflies go through and will also discuss the benefits they provide to humans. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173932.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0